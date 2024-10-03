Parliament ‘ground to a halt’ over Conservative allegations of Liberal corruption

Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus calms Members of Parliament during question period, Thursday, September 19, 2024 in Ottawa. Government business has been put on indefinite pause in the House of Commons and the Conservatives say it will stay that way until the Liberals hand over documents related to misspent government dollars.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Laura Osman and Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 3, 2024 2:26 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 6:52 pm.

OTTAWA — The government has been unable to put any of its own business before the House of Commons for a full week, and the Conservatives on Thursday said that’s the result of Liberal “corruption.”

Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer said the governing party would rather see the House bogged down in debate than produce documents related to misspent government dollars in a program his party has dubbed the “green slush fund.”

House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled last Thursday that the government “clearly did not fully comply” with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects.

The House has been seized with a debate on the issue ever since and Scheer said it will stay that way until the government agrees to hand over the documents to police.

“They’re willing to have Parliament ground to a halt rather than hand over this information to the RCMP for a potential criminal investigation,” Scheer said in an interview Thursday.

The RCMP told MPs this summer they likely would not be able to use the documents as part of an investigation, but Scheer said they should have access to all the information before they decide.

The Liberals claimed that ordering the production of documents to be handed over to the RCMP blurs the lines between Parliament and the judiciary, and blame Conservatives for the dysfunction in the House.

Liberal House leader Karina Gould called the request for the documents an abuse of Parliament’s power that tramples on the Charter rights of Canadians.

“Let’s be very clear, this is the Conservatives trying to muck up Parliament,” Gould said Thursday.

“Conservative members of Parliament are here for their own political, personal objectives and they don’t care what they do to Canadians in the meantime, and that is something that should be extremely alarming to all of us.”

Scheer said the Charter exists “to protect the people from the government. It is not there to protect the government from accountability by the people.”

A similar dispute over government documents played out when the Conservatives were on the governing side of the aisle during a minority government dispute more than a decade ago.

In 2009, the House ordered the government to disclose unredacted documents related to Canada’s role in the torture of Afghan detainees.

A few weeks after opposition parties passed a motion demanding the documents be produced, then-prime minister Stephen Harper prorogued Parliament for several months, preventing the House committee from pursuing the issue.

In this case, the Liberal government abolished Sustainable Development Technology Canada after the auditor general released a scathing report about the organization’s management last spring.

Of the projects she looked at, one in every six that received funding were ineligible. The auditor’s report also found 90 cases where conflict-of-interest polices were violated.

A month later, the ethics commissioner concluded that the former chair of the foundation failed to recuse herself from decisions that benefited organizations to which she had ties.

The House has been in a state of almost constant turmoil since the MPs returned to Ottawa in mid-September.

The Conservatives have made two attempts to topple the minority government with non-confidence motions. Though both attempts failed to win the support of other opposition parties, the Conservatives promise there will be more such votes to come.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet decried a “lack of respect for democracy” in the chamber during an unrelated press conference on Thursday in Chicoutimi, Que.

Blanchet claimed Bloc MPs are among the few in Parliament asking thoughtful questions instead of “spouting slogans and banging on the desk,” like other parties in the House.

“They are proud to have repeated the same thing that they’ve repeated 60 times in the last 60 days,” he said in French.

“Refusing to answer questions, when there are real ones, is no more respectful of voters.”

Among the few votes that have gone ahead this week was a Bloc Québécois motion to push the government to support its pension bill for seniors under the age of 75, a change that would cost more than $3 billion a year.

Though the Conservatives have criticized what they call politically motivated inflationary spending, they threw their support behind the bill.

Scheer did not respond to a question about why the party supported the motion.

The Conservative critic for seniors, Anna Roberts, said in a statement that the government’s inflationary spending has “increased the cost of groceries and gas and put added strain on Canadian families and seniors on fixed incomes.”

The Conservatives have also asked Canada’s lobbying commissioner to investigate whether it violates ethics rules for the prime minister to make Mark Carney a Liberal adviser.

The Liberals announced at their recent caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., that Carney, the former Bank of Canada governor, had been appointed chair of a task force on economic growth.

They said Carney will help shape the party’s policies for the next election, and will report to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal platform committee.

Tory ethics critic Michael Barrett said in a letter to the commissioner that Carney is not registered to lobby federally, but his corporate positions put him in several potential conflicts of interest.

“How could any ministerial staff member, member of Parliament or cabinet minister not feel a sense of obligation to Mr. Carney because of his close affiliation with the prime minister and minister of finance?” Barrett asked in his letter Thursday.

Carney is also the chair of Brookfield Asset Management, which is in talks with the government to launch a $50-billion investment fund with support from Ottawa and Canadian pensions.

When asked about Carney’s potential conflict of interest in the House, Health Minister Mark Holland accused the Conservatives of trying to “smear” a Canadian who is renowned around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.

Laura Osman and Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

3m ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

2h ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

3h ago

Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine
Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine

An emotional plea from the family of Amir Naraine to help find his killer as Toronto police offer a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspects responsible for his shooting death five...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

3m ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

2h ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

3h ago

Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine
Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine

An emotional plea from the family of Amir Naraine to help find his killer as Toronto police offer a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspects responsible for his shooting death five...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some

Finding a parking spot in Toronto’s Beaches community was never an easy task, especially for those who call it home. Now, some residents say it’s become near impossible.

6h ago

2:42
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting

A Toronto Police Service officer is recovering at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after he was shot, prompting renewed calls for action and support. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:07
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

19h ago

3:05
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness

From the streets to a mobile shelter. Afua Baah speaks with one local builder who is putting together portable homes in a bid to tackle the city's homelessness crisis.
2:38
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax

There's a big push at city hall to fix the vacant home tax that triggered thousands of complaints from Toronto residents. Afua Baah explains.
More Videos