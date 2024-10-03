Pit bulls in B.C. pet mauling tested positive for meth, cocaine, says city

Houses and mobile homes are seen in an aerial view in a residential neighbourhood, in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Paul James, The Canadian Press

Posted October 3, 2024 6:18 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 6:53 pm.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The City of Kamloops says three pit bulls involved in a deadly attack on another dog last month tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine and it wants the animals put down.

Kamloops community services manager Will Beatty says the drugs were found in the dogs’ systems after they hopped a fence and mauled a 13-year-old border collie to death.

Beatty says an investigation involving the city, veterinarians and animal behaviour specialists found the pit bulls beyond rehabilitation.

The dogs that lived on Jasper Ave. on the city’s north shore killed the border collie on Sept. 8, and were later caught by Kamloops bylaw officials.

Beatty says the city is going to provincial court to get authorization to destroy the animals, and no charges have been brought against their owner by police or the SPCA.

He says the drugs the dogs consumed could have played a role in the deadly mauling, but the city is still seeking to have the animals put down.

(CHNL)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

Paul James, The Canadian Press

