Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine

An emotional plea from the family of Amir Naraine to help find his killer as Toronto police offer a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspects responsible for his shooting death five years ago.

According to investigators, Naraine was fatally shot following an altercation that occurred on the evening of Sept. 28, 2019. Following the shooting, the then-21-year-old Naraine got into his car along with two other unidentified men and one of his friends who was also shot but survived.

Police say Naraine’s friend has yet to provide a statement to police.

After the friend was dropped off in the Mount Olive area, Naraine’s car was then driven to a plaza parking lot on Kipling Avenue and abandoned around midnight. Security video shows two men getting out of the car and walking away. Police say it was 19 hours before they were called and discovered Naraine’s body in the back seat.

Police are looking to identify the two men, one described as short and last seen wearing a hat, a light-coloured shirt, and light-coloured runners while the second man is described as taller and last seen dressed in dark clothing and also wearing light-coloured runners.

Investigators say despite an extensive investigation, the identity of the suspects and location of the shooting remains unknown.

“We know that his friends know the where, when, who, how or what took place. You boys played a role in our everyday life. You boys promised to have each other’s backs. Well, this is that time for you guys to have Amir’s back,” Naraine’s mother Adrienne said in an emotional plea Thursday for anyone with information to come forward.

“This isn’t about being a rat, this is about putting Amir to rest in peace and finding justice for Amir.”

“With how he was left to die, so disgusting, so horrible. Only you guys know his last words. My boy deserves to be resting peacefully. Please help a mother, please help his family find closure,” she added through tears.

Police say the cash reward is valid until Nov. 1.