Police offer $5K reward for information in shooting death of Amir Naraine

Surveillance footage showing two men walking away from a car belonging to Amir Naraine, who was found in the back seat shot to death
Surveillance footage showing two men walking away from a car belonging to Amir Naraine, who was found in the back seat shot to death in Sept. 2019. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 3, 2024 4:15 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 4:22 pm.

An emotional plea from the family of Amir Naraine to help find his killer as Toronto police offer a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the suspects responsible for his shooting death five years ago.

According to investigators, Naraine was fatally shot following an altercation that occurred on the evening of Sept. 28, 2019. Following the shooting, the then-21-year-old Naraine got into his car along with two other unidentified men and one of his friends who was also shot but survived.

Police say Naraine’s friend has yet to provide a statement to police.

After the friend was dropped off in the Mount Olive area, Naraine’s car was then driven to a plaza parking lot on Kipling Avenue and abandoned around midnight. Security video shows two men getting out of the car and walking away. Police say it was 19 hours before they were called and discovered Naraine’s body in the back seat.

Police are looking to identify the two men, one described as short and last seen wearing a hat, a light-coloured shirt, and light-coloured runners while the second man is described as taller and last seen dressed in dark clothing and also wearing light-coloured runners.

Investigators say despite an extensive investigation, the identity of the suspects and location of the shooting remains unknown.

“We know that his friends know the where, when, who, how or what took place. You boys played a role in our everyday life. You boys promised to have each other’s backs. Well, this is that time for you guys to have Amir’s back,” Naraine’s mother Adrienne said in an emotional plea Thursday for anyone with information to come forward.

“This isn’t about being a rat, this is about putting Amir to rest in peace and finding justice for Amir.”

“With how he was left to die, so disgusting, so horrible. Only you guys know his last words. My boy deserves to be resting peacefully. Please help a mother, please help his family find closure,” she added through tears.

Police say the cash reward is valid until Nov. 1.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

1h ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

6m ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

1h ago

Ford government releases details of controversial 95-year lease with Therme Canada
Ford government releases details of controversial 95-year lease with Therme Canada

The Ford government has revealed details of its 95-year lease with Therme Canada as part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The controversial lease agreement for what is described as a European-style...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

1h ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

6m ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

1h ago

Ford government releases details of controversial 95-year lease with Therme Canada
Ford government releases details of controversial 95-year lease with Therme Canada

The Ford government has revealed details of its 95-year lease with Therme Canada as part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The controversial lease agreement for what is described as a European-style...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some
Parking in the Beaches just got worse for some

Finding a parking spot in Toronto’s Beaches community was never an easy task, especially for those who call it home. Now, some residents say it’s become near impossible.

4h ago

2:42
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting

A Toronto Police Service officer is recovering at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after he was shot, prompting renewed calls for action and support. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:07
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

17h ago

3:05
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness

From the streets to a mobile shelter. Afua Baah speaks with one local builder who is putting together portable homes in a bid to tackle the city's homelessness crisis.

22h ago

2:38
Ross Atkins to remain as Blue Jays GM, John Schneider to return as manager
Ross Atkins to remain as Blue Jays GM, John Schneider to return as manager

Blue Jays' President Mark Shapiro has called this season a bitter disappointment after the team won only 74 games in 2024. Lindsay Dunn on what the team believes it needs to do to get to the next level.

More Videos