Republican Liz Cheney to join Kamala Harris at Wisconsin campaign stop

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Posted October 3, 2024 5:02 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 7:45 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former congresswoman Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican antagonists, will join Democrat Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Wisconsin on Thursday aimed at reaching out to moderate voters and rattling the GOP nominee.

Cheney was the top Republican on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, earning Trump’s disdain and effectively exiling herself from her own party.

Cheney lost her House seat to a Trump-endorsed candidate two years ago and she endorsed Harris, the Democratic nominee, last month. The two women will appear together in a historic white schoolhouse in Ripon, where a series of meetings held in 1854 to oppose slavery’s expansion led to the birth of the Republican Party.

Harris is opening a two-day stay in Wisconsin and Michigan, and Trump himself will be in Michigan on Thursday as the two candidates grapple for wins in the so-called “blue wall” battleground states, which also include Pennsylvania.

Harris’ visit to Wisconsin comes one day after a federal judge unsealed a 165-page court filing outlining prosecutors’ case against Trump for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstruction.

It’s uncommon, to say the least, for a candidate to give a nod to the origins of the opposing party in the closing weeks of a presidential campaign. Not only that, the Cheney name was once anathema to Democrats who deplored Dick Cheney, Liz’s father, for his role as vice president under George W. Bush.

But now both Cheneys are backing Harris, part of a cadre of current and former Republican officials who have broken with the vast majority of their party, which remains in Trump’s corner. Harris wants to portray her candidacy as a patriotic choice for independent and conservative voters who were disturbed by Trump’s unwillingness to cede power. Trump continues to deny his defeat with false claims of voter fraud.

Harris on Friday will hold a campaign rally in Flint, Michigan, continuing her tour of so-called “blue wall” states that have been critical to Democratic victories in presidential races. Trump won Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016, and Joe Biden won them in 2020.

Trump on Thursday will hold a rally in Saginaw County, a bellwether in the center of the state.

The Republican candidate has ramped up his focus on Michigan, holding two rallies there less than a week ago. In 2020, Biden’s win in Saginaw County by a slim 303 votes contributed to his victory in the state.

___

Associated Press writer Joey Cappelletti in Lansing, Michigan, contributed to this report.

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton
Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the officers were conducting an robbery investigation...

2h ago

Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll
Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll

As the housing affordability crisis continues to impact Canadians across the country, a majority of immigrants feels they are being unfairly blamed, as they themselves see the dream of home ownership slip...

2h ago

4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby
4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby

Toronto Police say a number of pedestrians, including a baby and child, have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. It happened around 6:11 p.m. at Islington and Orrell...

2h ago

Lebanon war expected to cast shadow over Francophonie summit
Lebanon war expected to cast shadow over Francophonie summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to France today to attend the Francophonie summit, where the shadow of a wider war in the Middle East will likely loom large over the meeting of French-speaking...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton
Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the officers were conducting an robbery investigation...

2h ago

Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll
Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll

As the housing affordability crisis continues to impact Canadians across the country, a majority of immigrants feels they are being unfairly blamed, as they themselves see the dream of home ownership slip...

2h ago

4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby
4 people struck by vehicle in Etobicoke including 2 young children and baby

Toronto Police say a number of pedestrians, including a baby and child, have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. It happened around 6:11 p.m. at Islington and Orrell...

2h ago

Lebanon war expected to cast shadow over Francophonie summit
Lebanon war expected to cast shadow over Francophonie summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to France today to attend the Francophonie summit, where the shadow of a wider war in the Middle East will likely loom large over the meeting of French-speaking...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting

A Toronto Police Service officer is recovering at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after he was shot, prompting renewed calls for action and support. Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

2:07
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

8h ago

3:05
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness

From the streets to a mobile shelter. Afua Baah speaks with one local builder who is putting together portable homes in a bid to tackle the city's homelessness crisis.

13h ago

2:38
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax

There's a big push at city hall to fix the vacant home tax that triggered thousands of complaints from Toronto residents. Afua Baah explains.
2:27
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial

Jacob Hoggard testified he did not sexually assault a woman in Kirkland Lake in 2016. Michelle Mackey has the latest from the trial in Haileybury.
More Videos