Sisters say tickets to Taylor Swift’s Toronto concert stolen from online account

Two sisters may not see Taylor Swift in Toronto next month after they say their coveted tickets were stolen straight from their Ticketmaster account. Erica Natividad reports.

By Michael Talbot and Erica Natividad

Posted October 3, 2024 7:57 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 8:01 pm.

It was a swift kick in the behind for one diehard Taylor Swift fan after her coveted tickets to one of the pop sensation’s sold-out Toronto shows were stolen from her online Ticketmaster account.

Alicia Gilby told CityNews her sister, Gillian, was one of the lucky Swifties who managed to snag second-row seats to one of the six upcoming shows at Rogers Centre.

With the November concert date rapidly approaching, they should’ve been giddy with excitement. Instead, Gillian called her sister in tears with some heart-breaking news.

“My sister called me, probably close to 11 p.m. at night, and said, ‘You’re about to start crying. You’re going to be so upset, but my tickets have been stolen.’ I was just shocked, and she was shocked.”

The sisters still aren’t exactly sure what happened, but something seemed amiss a few weeks ago when Gillian received an email from Ticketmaster saying her tickets for the show had been transferred to someone she didn’t know.

“I was really upset,” Gillian said. “I was crying a little bit. I felt like guilty.” 

She immediately contacted Ticketmaster.

“They had let us know that they would be sending this to what they called the fraud department, and then we’d be hearing back from the fraud department in about three to five business days.”

That was almost three weeks and there’s still no resolution.

They aren’t the only Swifties to report tickets vanishing into the online ether.

Several fans in the U.S. also claim their tickets were stolen straight from their accounts. 

Cybersecurity expert, Ritesh Kotak, says these frustrating situations are why it’s important for fans to monitor their accounts and use all available security tools.

He adds that cases like this may take a while to reach a resolution. First, Ticketmaster will have to look into who had access to the account. 

“Every time you log in there’s an IP address, so a physical and a virtual address,” he explained. “It’s a long strenuous investigation … And we’ve got to think about this from another angle as well — these tickets that get stolen, they may be resold to somebody else who thinks that they’re buying it from a legitimate individual and spending thousands of dollars.”

In addition to monitoring your accounts, Kotak recommends changing passwords often, avoid recycling old passwords, and always enabling multi-factor authentication.

CityNews reached out to Ticketmaster about the sisters’ situation. A representative said they would be looking into the case, but provided no additional information.

Top Stories

3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton
3 charged, including 15-year-old, after Toronto police officer shot near Yonge and Eglinton

Three people, including a 15-year-old, are facing a combined two dozen charges after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Myron Demkiw...

1h ago

'Old approach isn't working': Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown pushes for involuntary treatment for severe addiction
'Old approach isn't working': Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown pushes for involuntary treatment for severe addiction

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling on the province to allow involuntary treatment for residents of Peel with severe addictions, brain injuries and mental illness. "By prioritizing timely interventions...

6m ago

Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing
Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder in man's fatal stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 54-year-old man. Toronto Police officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday,...

1h ago

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province.  Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

5h ago

