A two-month police investigation known as “Project Dolphin,” has led to the arrest of four people who are accused of trafficking crystal meth and fentanyl.

Members of the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad started their investigation back in August and laid charges against the individuals earlier this week.

Officers say they located three of the suspects on October 1 in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East and placed them under arrest.

The investigation then led them to a residence in Durham Region where officers executed a search warrant on the home, as well as one vehicle.

Police say they arrested a fourth suspect at the scene and seized approximately 13 kilos of crystal meth and 14 kilos of fentanyl, along with a quantity of American and Canadian money.

Authorities have charged the following suspects with multiple drug-related offences:

30-year-old Wali Piracha of Ajax

36-year-old Daisy Reyes of Toronto

60-year-old Johnathan Livingston of Toronto

55-year-old Yasmeen Piracha of Pickering

Wali Piracha, Daisy Reyes and Johnathan Livingston were all scheduled to appear in court on October 2 and are facing charges for trafficking a controlled substance and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Yasmeen Piracha is scheduled to appear in court on November 25 and is facing two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police have released images of evidence seized from the scene. It includes drug packaging and a fentanyl cutting kit.