breaking

Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at the Toronto courthouse on Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By News Staff

Posted October 4, 2024 7:16 pm.

Last Updated October 4, 2024 7:26 pm.

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago.

Jurors in Haileybury, a community within Temiskaming Shores, Ont., deliberated for less than six hours on Friday before delivering their unanimous verdict. 

The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Consent was the central issue in the trial as both the Crown and defence agreed Hoggard had a sexual encounter with the complainant in his hotel room in Kirkland Lake, Ont., in June 2016.

Prosecutors alleged the former Hedley frontman raped, choked, hit and urinated on the then-19-year-old woman, whom he met at a bonfire after-party following the band’s concert.

The defence argued Hoggard had a consensual one-night stand with the complainant after the two flirted and kissed at the bonfire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton
Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas...

2h ago

Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.
Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in the crash that killed a woman walking along Annette Street last Monday. Toronto police said a 57-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on Pacific...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

7h ago

4 people arrested in drug trafficking investigation known as 'Project Dolphin'
4 people arrested in drug trafficking investigation known as 'Project Dolphin'

A two-month police investigation known as “Project Dolphin,” has led to the arrest of four people who are accused of trafficking crystal meth and fentanyl. Members of the Toronto Police Service...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton
Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas...

2h ago

Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.
Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in the crash that killed a woman walking along Annette Street last Monday. Toronto police said a 57-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on Pacific...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

7h ago

4 people arrested in drug trafficking investigation known as 'Project Dolphin'
4 people arrested in drug trafficking investigation known as 'Project Dolphin'

A two-month police investigation known as “Project Dolphin,” has led to the arrest of four people who are accused of trafficking crystal meth and fentanyl. Members of the Toronto Police Service...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche

Road closures and TTC diversions will be in effect as the city prepares for Nuit Blanche on Saturday. Dilshad Burman with the plans and preparation in place for the all night art fest.

4h ago

2:55
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather

A pair of businesses serving feel-good autumn memories say this season is off to another strong start as the love of all things fall continues its rise locally and abroad. David Zura explains.

20h ago

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

2:25
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces

The deal between the province and Therme Canada for its water park and spa development includes "performance rent" but the deal can't be broken for 10 years. Mark McAllister reports.
2:26
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account

Two sisters may not see Taylor Swift in Toronto next month after they say their coveted tickets were stolen straight from their Ticketmaster account. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos