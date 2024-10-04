Judge set to give final instructions to jury in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial

The judge overseeing the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to begin delivering his final instructions to a northeastern Ontario jury today.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robin Tremblay will lay out the legal principles jurors must apply as they consider the evidence heard in the nearly two-week trial.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence each made a final pitch to the jury Thursday.

Both sides agree that a sexual encounter took place in Hoggard’s hotel room after a concert and bonfire after-party in Kirkland Lake, Ont., roughly eight years ago, meaning the case has centred on consent.

The complainant, who was 19 at the time, says Hoggard raped, choked, hit and urinated on her, and called her names like “dirty little piggy.”

Hoggard says they flirted all night, then had a consensual one-night stand.