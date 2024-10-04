Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle that was involved in a collision in the Junction.
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle that was involved in a collision in the Junction. CITYNEWS/David Misener

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 4, 2024 3:24 pm.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in the crash that killed a woman walking along Annette Street last Monday.

Toronto police said a 57-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on Pacific Avenue when he struck the driver of a Hyundai Tucson who was travelling westbound on Annette Street.

This caused the vehicle to be redirected onto the intersection’s northwest corner, striking two pedestrians.

A 46-year-old woman died at the scene while the man, aged 50, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. The 34-year-old female driver of the Hyundai Tucson was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victim has been identified as Julia Cleveland, a Toronto-based jazz musician.

Tributes poured in following news of the woman’s death, with friends and family members taking to social media to honour Cleveland, described as an accomplished jazz musician and percussionist.

The male driver from Toronto was charged with careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton
Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas...

31m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

5h ago

Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

Jalal Tabaja and more than a dozen of his extended family members, most of them Canadians, felt safe in Lebanon until recently. Though Israeli forces had been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants...

38m ago

Toronto Police allege man sexually assaulted 3 children over span of 26 years
Toronto Police allege man sexually assaulted 3 children over span of 26 years

Toronto Police announced charges on Friday in a historical sexual assault investigation dating back to the late 1970s. Investigators allege the suspect sexually assault three children over a 26-year...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton
Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas...

31m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

5h ago

Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

Jalal Tabaja and more than a dozen of his extended family members, most of them Canadians, felt safe in Lebanon until recently. Though Israeli forces had been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants...

38m ago

Toronto Police allege man sexually assaulted 3 children over span of 26 years
Toronto Police allege man sexually assaulted 3 children over span of 26 years

Toronto Police announced charges on Friday in a historical sexual assault investigation dating back to the late 1970s. Investigators allege the suspect sexually assault three children over a 26-year...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche

Road closures and TTC diversions will be in effect as the city prepares for Nuit Blanche on Saturday. Dilshad Burman with the plans and preparation in place for the all night art fest.

2h ago

2:55
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather

A pair of businesses serving feel-good autumn memories say this season is off to another strong start as the love of all things fall continues its rise locally and abroad. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

23h ago

2:25
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces

The deal between the province and Therme Canada for its water park and spa development includes "performance rent" but the deal can't be broken for 10 years. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:26
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account

Two sisters may not see Taylor Swift in Toronto next month after they say their coveted tickets were stolen straight from their Ticketmaster account. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

More Videos