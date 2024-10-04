Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in the crash that killed a woman walking along Annette Street last Monday.

Toronto police said a 57-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on Pacific Avenue when he struck the driver of a Hyundai Tucson who was travelling westbound on Annette Street.

This caused the vehicle to be redirected onto the intersection’s northwest corner, striking two pedestrians.

A 46-year-old woman died at the scene while the man, aged 50, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital. The 34-year-old female driver of the Hyundai Tucson was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victim has been identified as Julia Cleveland, a Toronto-based jazz musician.

Tributes poured in following news of the woman’s death, with friends and family members taking to social media to honour Cleveland, described as an accomplished jazz musician and percussionist.

The male driver from Toronto was charged with careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14