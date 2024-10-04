Toronto police have arrested a third suspect wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Scarborough last weekend.

Investigators say a man was stabbed during an altercation that broke out in an underground parking lot at 20 Brimwood Boulevard in the Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue area just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

When police arrived, life-saving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 51-year-old Clayton Hunte of Toronto.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the third suspect, 20-year-old Nelson Luong of Markham, who was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant. Investigators say he has since surrendered to police.

Two other suspects are also facing first-degree murder charges.

On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Davon Christopher Knight, and on Wednesday, officers arrested 23-year-old Haywood Chan of Markham.