Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

Sabrina Kauldhar
Sabrina Kauldhar of Toronto is facing murder charges in connection with three homicides in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. NRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 4, 2024 2:35 pm.

Last Updated October 4, 2024 4:40 pm.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton.

On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area just after 2 p.m. where the body of a woman in her 60s was discovered. She has yet to be identified.

On Oct. 2, police in Niagara were called to John Allan Park just before 3 p.m. following reports of a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have identified him as 47-year-old Lance Cunningham.

Then on Oct. 3 around 12:30 p.m., Hamilton police were called to the parking lot of 209 MacNab Street North where a man was found with “significant injuries consistent with a stabbing.” The man later died of his injuries in hospital. He was identified as 77-year-old Mario Bilich.

Investigators say they determined the suspect in the Hamilton and Niagara murders was the same person after matching suspect descriptions. An additional link was then made to the Toronto homicide.

Police say 30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar was arrested just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the Burlington area and charged with first-degree murder in the Hamilton homicide and second-degree murder in the Toronto and Niagara homicides.

“Investigators believe Mario Bilich and Lance Cunningham were randomly targeted, while Kauldhar was known to the Toronto victim,” Niagara police said in a release on Friday.

Police say they are continuing to determine the timeline of events surrounding each murder and are asking anyone who may have seen Kauldhar between Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 to contact them.

Investigators are also asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was caught on surveillance cameras on Oct. 1 at the Giant Tiger at 2025 Guelph Line in Burlington buying clothes that Kauldhar had in her possession at the time of the arrest.

Police are looking to identify this woman who was seen at the Giant Tiger located at 2025 Guelph Line in Burlington buying clothing that Sabrina Kauldhar had in her possession at the time of her arrest. NRPS/HO
