Work continues on alert system for missing Indigenous women: minister

Family and supporters paint a red dress as they gather to protest a lack of action by all levels of governments in funding a search of Winnipeg's landfills for missing Indigenous women, at Portage and Main in Winnipeg, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 4, 2024 3:28 pm.

Last Updated October 4, 2024 3:47 pm.

WINNIPEG — The federal government says it’s making progress on a pilot program for an alert system that would inform the public when an Indigenous woman or girl is missing.

The federal and Manitoba governments have been working on a Red Dress Alert system.

It would be similar to Amber Alerts, which are used when a child is abducted, and the aim is to eventually make it countrywide.

Gary Anandasangaree, the federal minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations, says a Manitoba Indigenous group has been selected to lead the pilot, which was first announced in May.

Statistics Canada said in a report last year that the homicide rate for Indigenous women and girls was six times higher than the rate for their non-Indigenous counterparts.

The federal budget set aside $1.3 million to develop and implement the alert system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton
Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas...

29m ago

Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.
Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in the crash that killed a woman walking along Annette Street last Monday. Toronto police said a 57-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on Pacific...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

5h ago

Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

Jalal Tabaja and more than a dozen of his extended family members, most of them Canadians, felt safe in Lebanon until recently. Though Israeli forces had been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants...

36m ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton
Toronto woman arrested for 3 homicides over 3 days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with three homicides over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. On Oct. 1, Toronto police were called to a home in the Keele Street and Dundas...

29m ago

Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.
Man, 57, charged in crash that killed woman on walk along Annette St.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in the crash that killed a woman walking along Annette Street last Monday. Toronto police said a 57-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on Pacific...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday
Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big jump on Saturday

Gas prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been steadily easy on the wallets for a while now, but that's about to change to start the weekend. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst...

5h ago

Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes

Jalal Tabaja and more than a dozen of his extended family members, most of them Canadians, felt safe in Lebanon until recently. Though Israeli forces had been exchanging fire with Hezbollah militants...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche

Road closures and TTC diversions will be in effect as the city prepares for Nuit Blanche on Saturday. Dilshad Burman with the plans and preparation in place for the all night art fest.

2h ago

2:55
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather

A pair of businesses serving feel-good autumn memories say this season is off to another strong start as the love of all things fall continues its rise locally and abroad. David Zura explains.

18h ago

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

22h ago

2:25
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces
Ontario Place lease agreement includes at least 1,600 parking spaces

The deal between the province and Therme Canada for its water park and spa development includes "performance rent" but the deal can't be broken for 10 years. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:26
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account
Taylor Swift fans say tickets stolen from Ticketmaster account

Two sisters may not see Taylor Swift in Toronto next month after they say their coveted tickets were stolen straight from their Ticketmaster account. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

More Videos