Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted October 5, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2024 1:42 pm.

An 18-year member of the Toronto police force is facing a theft charge.

Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 a man entered a store, took three bottles of alcohol and left the store without paying for the booze.

Cst. Daniel Leclerc has been charged with one count of theft under $,5000.

The 39-year-old, who was working out of 55 Divison, has been suspended with pay.

