Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft

An 18-year member of the Toronto police force is facing a theft charge.

Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 a man entered a store, took three bottles of alcohol and left the store without paying for the booze.

Cst. Daniel Leclerc has been charged with one count of theft under $,5000.

The 39-year-old, who was working out of 55 Divison, has been suspended with pay.