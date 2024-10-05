Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft
Posted October 5, 2024 1:13 pm.
Last Updated October 5, 2024 1:42 pm.
An 18-year member of the Toronto police force is facing a theft charge.
Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 a man entered a store, took three bottles of alcohol and left the store without paying for the booze.
Cst. Daniel Leclerc has been charged with one count of theft under $,5000.
The 39-year-old, who was working out of 55 Divison, has been suspended with pay.