European cities brace for pro-Palestinian rallies amid high alert as Oct. 7 anniversary approaches

Police personnel block activists from marching near the U.S. Embassy in Manila Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, as they hold a protest to observe the first-year anniversary of the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Gerard V. Carreon)

By Giada Zampano And Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Posted October 5, 2024 8:09 am.

Last Updated October 5, 2024 8:30 am.

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were expected to take to the streets across Europe on Saturday calling for a cease-fire as the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel approached.

Security forces in several countries warned of heightened levels of alert in major cities, amid concerns that the escalating conflict in the Middle East could inspire new terror attacks in Europe or that some of the protests could turn violent.

Massive rallies are planned in several European cities, including London, Berlin, Paris and Rome through next week, with the largest gatherings expected from Saturday to Monday. Events will peak on Monday, the date of the anniversary.

By midday Saturday, thousands had gathered in central London’s Russell Square amid a significant police presence. Some of the march’s organizers had said they planned to target companies and institutions they claimed were “complicit in Israel’s crimes,” including Barclays Bank and the British Museum.

Protests are also taking place in other parts of the world. In the Philippines on Saturday, dozens of left-wing activists protested near the U.S. Embassy in Manila, where police prevented them from getting closer to the seaside compound.

On Oct. 7 last year, Hamas launched a surprise attack into Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis, taking 250 people hostage and setting off a war with Israel that has shattered much of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since then in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between fighters and civilians. It says more than half were women and children.

Nearly 100 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than 70 believed to be alive. Israelis have experienced attacks — missiles from Iran and Hezbollah, explosive drones from Yemen, fatal shootings and stabbings — as the region braces for further escalation.

In late September, Israel shifted some of its focus to Hezbollah, which holds much of the power in parts of southern Lebanon and some other areas of the country, attacking the militants with exploding pagers, airstrikes and, eventually, incursions into Lebanon.

Rally Banned in Rome

Pro-Palestinian protests calling for an immediate cease-fire have repeatedly taken place across Europe and around the globe in the past year and have often turned violent, with confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement officers.

In Rome, a rally was planned for Saturday afternoon — with about 30,000 demonstrators expected — in spite of a ban by local police chiefs who refused to authorize protests in the Italian capital, citing public security concerns.

Italian authorities believed that the timing of the planned rally risked the Oct. 7 attack being “glorified,” local media reported.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi also stressed that, ahead of the key anniversary, Europe is on high alert for potential terror attacks. “This is not a normal situation … We are already in a condition of maximum prevention,” he said.

A large crowd was also expected to gather in central London on Saturday afternoon. Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Britain, said he and others will keep organizing marches until action against Israel is taken.

“We need to be out on the streets in even bigger numbers to stop this carnage and stop Britain being drawn into it,” Jamal said.

In Berlin, a march is scheduled from the Brandenburg Gate to Bebelplatz on Sunday. Local media reported that security forces have warned of potential overload due to the scale of protests. German authorities pointed to increasing antisemitic and violent incidents in recent days.

France was also on alert for new protests on Saturday. Earlier this week, Interior minister Bruno Retailleau warned the country’s regional prefects, expressing concern about possible tensions and saying that the terrorist threat was high.

——

Hui reported from London

Giada Zampano And Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press







