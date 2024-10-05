Israel strikes Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

By Melanie Lidman And Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Posted October 5, 2024 7:45 am.

Last Updated October 5, 2024 8:00 am.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with 12 airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in northern Lebanon for the first time.

The attack on the Beddawi refugee camp near the northern city of Tripoli killed an official with Hamas’s military wing, along with his wife and two young daughters, the Palesitnian militant group said in a statement. Tripoli is much farther north than the majority of Israel’s strikes, which have been concentrated in southern Lebanon and Beirut.

Israel has killed several Hamas officials in Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war began in October last year, in addition to most of the top leadership of Hezbollah.

At least six people were killed in more than a dozen Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Saturday, according to National News Agency, Lebanon’s official news agency.

The Israeli military said special forces were carrying out targeted ground raids against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, destroying missiles, launchpads, watchtowers and weapons storage facilities. The military said troops also dismantled tunnel shafts that Hezbollah used to approach the Israeli border.

Some 1,400 Lebanese, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians, have been killed and some 1.2 million driven from their homes since Israel escalated its strikes in late September aiming to cripple Hezbollah and push it away from the countries’ shared border. On Tuesday, Israel launched what it called a limited ground operation into southern Lebanon. Nine Israeli troops have been killed in close fighting in the area in the past few days, the military said.

Also on Saturday, Palestinian medical officials say Israeli strikes in northern and central Gaza early Saturday have killed at least 9 people, including two children.

One strike hit a group of people in the northern town of Beit Hanoun, killing at least five people, including two children, according to the Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency service.

Another strike hit a house in the northern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least four people, the Awda hospital said. The strike also left a number of people wounded, it said.

The Israeli military did not have any immediate comment on the strikes, but it has long accused Hamas of operating from within civilian areas.

The Israeli military warned Palestinians to evacuate along the strategic Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, which was at the heart of obstacles to a ceasefire deal earlier this summer. The military told people in parts of the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps to evacuate to Muwasi, an area along Gaza’s shore the military has designated a humanitarian zone.

It’s unclear how many Palestinians are currently living in the areas ordered evacuated, parts of which were evacuated previously.

Almost 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the nearly year-long war, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.

2 female pedestrians injured in early morning crash in Vaughan
2 female pedestrians injured in early morning crash in Vaughan

An early morning crash in Vaughan has sent two pedestrians to hospital. York Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Major MacKenzie Drive just before 2 a.m. for...

56m ago

What you need to know about Nuit Blanche 2024
What you need to know about Nuit Blanche 2024

Toronto will be the city that doesn't sleep for one night this weekend during the annual Nuit Blanche festival. It is the city's all-night celebration of contemporary art produced by the City of Toronto...

17h ago

'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war
'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war

Fedaa Nassar says any time she has heard the phone ring in the last year, she becomes overwhelmed with anxiety. "I hate phone calls now," says the 34-year-old lab technician at an Ottawa-area hospital. It's...

46m ago

Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn't condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon
Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn't condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pleaded for peace in the Middle East Saturday, as he decried a civilian death toll he blamed on Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel. But Trudeau stopped short of outright condemning...

1h ago

2:12
Showers and storms heading into the weekend
Showers and storms heading into the weekend

Rainy conditions and cooler temperatures are on the way. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:14
CUPE rolls Trojan horse to Ontario legislature
CUPE rolls Trojan horse to Ontario legislature

The union says it's opposed to some changes in the province's healthcare delivery model and tells David Zura the horse will continue on a tour across Ontario.

14h ago

2:46
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche

Road closures and TTC diversions will be in effect as the city prepares for Nuit Blanche on Saturday. Dilshad Burman with the plans and preparation in place for the all night art fest.

17h ago

2:05
City of Toronto holds town hall to tackle anti-black racism
City of Toronto holds town hall to tackle anti-black racism

The city of Toronto held a town hall to seek community input on a long-term plan that aims to tackle anti-black racism. Jazan Grewal reports.
2:55
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather

A pair of businesses serving feel-good autumn memories say this season is off to another strong start as the love of all things fall continues its rise locally and abroad. David Zura explains.

