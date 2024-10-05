Messi comes on in second half and Miami scores late winner in Toronto

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is shown during MLS action against Toronto FC in Toronto, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Neil Davidson

Posted October 5, 2024 8:15 pm.

Leo Campana’s stoppage-time goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 win and left Toronto FC’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread Saturday.

The Ecuador forward controlled a Luis Suarez cross with his leg, turned and hammered a shot past goalkeeper Sean Johnson for a highlight-reel winner in the 93rd minute — his eighth goal of the season.

Toronto (11-19-4) entered weekend play in ninth place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference, the last available post-season berth, needing a win over Miami in its regular-season finale and help elsewhere to keep its playoff hopes alive. The game ended with TFC knowing a win or draw by either Philadelphia (at Columbus) or D.C. United (at New England) later in the day would end its post-season hopes.

Philadelphia and D.C. United both have another game after that, offering another chance at the points needed to end TFC’s season.

Toronto outshot Miami 15-4 (7-2 in shots on target).

“I thought our lads did everything but score. … Same old story,” lamented Toronto coach John Herdman.

It looked like the game was destined to end a scoreless draw with an understrength Miami side keeping Lionel Messi and other stars on the bench to start.

And while Toronto led the dance for much of the game, it lacked a cutting edge — as it has all season, Messi and Suarez arrived with 35 league goals between them, just five fewer than Toronto’s entire total for the season.

The 37-year-old Argentine captain was the main attraction, prompting chants of “Messi, Messi” and turning up the volume when he finally came on in the 61st minute. 

He drew cheers when he paused to allow a young pitch invader to take a selfie with him in the 86th minute. An older fan did not get the same welcome seconds later when he ran on the pitch.

“It was a wild night. … It felt like a circus,” was Herdman’s blunt assessment.

With an Oct. 19 bye, Toronto will have to watch the league’s final regular-season slate of games from the sidelines. And while the season represents a step forward from the 4-2-10 debacle last year, TFC shot itself in the foot too many times this season.

Miami (21-4-8) arrived on a high, coming off a 3-2 mid-week win at Columbus clinching the Supporters’ Shield that goes to the team with the league’s best regular-season record.

Saturday’s victory means Miami, with 71 points and a game remaining, is still on track for the league’s single-season points record of 73, set in 2021 by New England.

With first place in the East already secured, Miami coach Tata Martino opted to keep Messi, Suarez and fellow star Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and goalkeeper Drake Callender among the substitutes to start. With a combined salary of some US$33 million, it made for a big-ticket Miami bench.

But Messi’s pink Miami and blue Argentina jerseys, as well as a few from his FC Barcelona era, were on display in the crowd. And all eyes were on the Miami bench rather than the starters when the players came out.

The BMO Field crowd rose and cheered in the 48th minute as Messi left the bench to warm up with the other Miami substitutes.

Messi and Busquets came on to more cheers together. Suarez entered the game 10 minutes later, in the 71st minute.

While Messi’s every touch drew a response from the announced crowd of 30,217 — his blocked shot drew aahs in the 68th minute — that was about the only drama in a drab game save the winning goal. 

Toronto’s lack of a cutting edge was evident up front, with Federico Bernardeschi suspended and an ailing Lorenzo Insigne restricted to an 11-minute cameo. Still Toronto offered more in attack than the makeshift visitors’ side.

Miami made 10 changes to the starting lineup that defeated Columbus in a game that mattered.

Messi, Suarez and Busquets did not take part in Miami’s 2-1 win at Vancouver on May 25, disappointing an announced crowd of 51,035 at B.C. Place Stadium. The three started in Miami’s 3-2 win in Montreal on May 11 before 19,619 at Saputo Stadium.

Messi, who had played the last five games after returning from injury, joins Argentina next for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela next week during the FIFA international window.

Toronto was three points behind CF Montreal which had played one fewer game. Philadelphia and D.C. United (both 9-13-10) were also on 37 points — trailing TFC on a tiebreaker (most wins) — but also had a game in hand.

The eighth- and ninth-place clubs meet in a wild-card playoff with the winner advancing to face the conference’s top seed — Miami in the East — in a best-of-three first-round matchup.

The best Toronto could do was win Saturday and hope others stumble in the final stretch. But there were more bad scenarios than good.

Herdman, missing injured defenders Kevin Long (concussion) and Kosi Thompson (knee), made five changes to his starting lineup, slotting in Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis, Sigurd Rosted, Matty Longstaff and Alonso Coello.

Toronto has lost four of its last five league outings (0-4-1) and gone 3-6-1 since a 3-1 loss at Miami on July 17. 

Miami is unbeaten in its last 10 league outings (7-0-3). Its last league defeat was July 6, a 6-1 loss at Cincinnati.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.

