Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, could intensify into a hurricane threatening Florida

Tropical storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico. NOAA

By The Associated Press

Posted October 5, 2024 1:58 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2024 2:49 pm.

A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico earlier Saturday has strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton, with forecasters warning it could intensify into a hurricane headed to Florida next week.

Tropical Storm Milton is about 220 miles (355 kilometers) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 1:25 p.m. EST advisory.

Though no coastal watches or warnings were in effect, the hurricane center said the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the system’s progress.

The storm is forecast to strengthen and bring the risk of life-threatening impacts to portions of Florida’s West Coast next week, with hurricane and storm-surge watches likely being in effect Sunday. Parts of Florida are expected to have heavy rainfall beginning Sunday. The rainfall will bring the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with some river flooding.

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast,” the center said.

Looking further east, Leslie has strengthened into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean but isn’t threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was located Saturday about 725 miles (1,170 kilometers) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kirk remained a Category 4 major hurricane, and waves from the system were affecting the the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles, forecasters said. The storm’s swells were expected to spread to the East Coast of the United States, the Atlantic Coast of Canada and the Bahamas on Saturday night and Sunday.

Forecasters warned the waves could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Kirk was expected to weaken starting Saturday, the center said.

Though there were no coastal warnings or watches in effect for Kirk, the center said those in the Azores, where swells could hit Monday, should monitor the storm’s progress.

Kirk was about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (209 kph).

The storms churned in the Atlantic as rescuers in the U.S. Southeast searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week, leaving behind a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft
Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft

An 18-year member of the Toronto police force is facing a theft charge. Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 a man entered a store, took three bottles of alcohol and left the store without...

2h ago

'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war
'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war

Fedaa Nassar says any time she has heard the phone ring in the last year, she becomes overwhelmed with anxiety. "I hate phone calls now," says the 34-year-old lab technician at an Ottawa-area hospital. It's...

7h ago

Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as tens of thousands flee
Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as tens of thousands flee

Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted...

1h ago

2 people killed in Old Montreal fire, 40 people evacuated
2 people killed in Old Montreal fire, 40 people evacuated

Officials have completed scouring the rubble, and they say nobody is unaccounted for, after the Old Montreal fire that's claimed the lives of two people and has a third in critical condition in hospital....

53m ago

Top Stories

Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft
Veteran Toronto police officer charged in alleged alcohol theft

An 18-year member of the Toronto police force is facing a theft charge. Investigators say just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 a man entered a store, took three bottles of alcohol and left the store without...

2h ago

'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war
'Oct. 7 changed us': Palestinian Canadians with family in Gaza mark a year of war

Fedaa Nassar says any time she has heard the phone ring in the last year, she becomes overwhelmed with anxiety. "I hate phone calls now," says the 34-year-old lab technician at an Ottawa-area hospital. It's...

7h ago

Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as tens of thousands flee
Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as tens of thousands flee

Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted...

1h ago

2 people killed in Old Montreal fire, 40 people evacuated
2 people killed in Old Montreal fire, 40 people evacuated

Officials have completed scouring the rubble, and they say nobody is unaccounted for, after the Old Montreal fire that's claimed the lives of two people and has a third in critical condition in hospital....

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Toronto woman arrested after 3 homicides
Toronto woman arrested after 3 homicides

A 30 year old Toronto woman has been arrested following 3 homicides in the span of 3 days. As Jazan Grewal reports, two of the murders were randomly targeted.

17h ago

2:14
CUPE rolls Trojan horse to Ontario legislature
CUPE rolls Trojan horse to Ontario legislature

The union says it's opposed to some changes in the province's healthcare delivery model and tells David Zura the horse will continue on a tour across Ontario.

21h ago

2:46
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche
Traffic and safety planning for Nuit Blanche

Road closures and TTC diversions will be in effect as the city prepares for Nuit Blanche on Saturday. Dilshad Burman with the plans and preparation in place for the all night art fest.
2:55
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather
Fall feelings sweet GTA despite balmy weather

A pair of businesses serving feel-good autumn memories say this season is off to another strong start as the love of all things fall continues its rise locally and abroad. David Zura explains.

3:11
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail
Man accused of shooting Toronto police officer was out on bail

Three people have been arrested including a minor after a Toronto police officer was shot during a robbery investigation. Shauna Hunt reports the alleged shooter was out on bail.

More Videos