Wilson Avenue motorcycle collision sends one man to hospital

A late night collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle has sent one man to hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say the crash happened in the Downsview neighbourhood near Wilson Avenue and Dubray Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver remained at the scene while police investigated.

Photos from the scene of the collision show a mangled motorcycle surrounded by debris.

It is unclear what led to the crash.