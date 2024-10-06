Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

FILE - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, listens to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 6, 2024 6:24 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2024 10:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 87 Shahed drones and four different types of missiles, officials said Sunday.

A 49-year-old man was killed in the Kharkiv region after his car was hit by a drone, said regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. A gas pipeline was also damaged and a warehouse set alight in the city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials reported.

Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that air defenses had destroyed 56 of the 87 drones and two missiles over 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kyiv.

Another 25 drones disappeared from radar “presumably as a result of anti-aircraft missile defense,” it said.

The barrage comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will present his “victory plan” at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Ramstein group of nations that supplies arms to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy presented his plan to U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last week. Its contents have not been made public but it is known that the plan includes Ukrainian membership in NATO and the provision of long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

In a statement Sunday, the Ukrainian leader paid tribute to the country’s troops, which he also described as “preparing (for) the next Ramstein.”

“They demonstrate what Ukrainians are capable of when they have enough weapons and sufficient range,” he said in a statement on social media. “We will keep convincing our partners that our drones alone are not enough. More decisive steps are needed — and the end of this war will be closer.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that it had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the country’s Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions. ___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access ban to High Park
Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access ban to High Park

It's been just over two years since High Park began implementing its car-free plan and now residents are rallying for the return of vehicles in the beloved public space. Advocates are calling on the...

2h ago

Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday
Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday

Streetcar service returns to a stretch of King Street on Sunday, providing much-needed relief to west-end residents. The TTC says the 504 streetcar will resume between Shaw and Dufferin streets after...

3h ago

A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip
A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Ne’man Abu Jarad sat on a tarp on the ground. Around him, canvas sheets hung from cords, forming the walls of his tent. For the past year, Ne’man; his wife, Majida;...

3h ago

Toronto Archbishop Francis Leo among 21 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis
Toronto Archbishop Francis Leo among 21 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis named 21 new cardinals Sunday, significantly increasing the size of the College of Cardinals and further cementing his mark on the group of prelates who will one day elect his...

0m ago

Top Stories

Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access ban to High Park
Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access ban to High Park

It's been just over two years since High Park began implementing its car-free plan and now residents are rallying for the return of vehicles in the beloved public space. Advocates are calling on the...

2h ago

Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday
Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday

Streetcar service returns to a stretch of King Street on Sunday, providing much-needed relief to west-end residents. The TTC says the 504 streetcar will resume between Shaw and Dufferin streets after...

3h ago

A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip
A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Ne’man Abu Jarad sat on a tarp on the ground. Around him, canvas sheets hung from cords, forming the walls of his tent. For the past year, Ne’man; his wife, Majida;...

3h ago

Toronto Archbishop Francis Leo among 21 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis
Toronto Archbishop Francis Leo among 21 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis named 21 new cardinals Sunday, significantly increasing the size of the College of Cardinals and further cementing his mark on the group of prelates who will one day elect his...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hit the streets of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hit the streets of Toronto

Protesters who gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square are demanding the federal government sever international ties with Israel.

14h ago

1:46
Bring out the Fall layers as cool temperatures approach
Bring out the Fall layers as cool temperatures approach

Wind gust will ramp up on Sunday as isolated thunderstorms make their way across the Greater Toronto Area. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

11h ago

2:47
Toronto Fire celebrates 150th anniversary
Toronto Fire celebrates 150th anniversary

On Saturday afternoon Toronto Fire Services opened Fire Prevention Week by also cutting some birthday cake with families from across the region. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:37
Evacuations underway as Israeli airstrikes escalate in Lebanon
Evacuations underway as Israeli airstrikes escalate in Lebanon

Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands of displaced civilians find ways to flee from the escalating violence.

15h ago

2:06
Toronto woman arrested after 3 homicides
Toronto woman arrested after 3 homicides

A 30 year old Toronto woman has been arrested following 3 homicides in the span of 3 days. As Jazan Grewal reports, two of the murders were randomly targeted.

More Videos