breaking
1 man stabbed near Weston Road after group argument: police
Posted October 6, 2024 10:04 pm.
Last Updated October 6, 2024 10:07 pm.
One man has been stabbed following an argument between a group of people on Sunday night, according to Toronto police.
Officers say the incident happened near Weston Road and Coulter Avenue around 9:19 p.m.
A man was located at the scene with stab wounds and transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle. No other details have been provided at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.