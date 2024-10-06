One man has been stabbed following an argument between a group of people on Sunday night, according to Toronto police.

Officers say the incident happened near Weston Road and Coulter Avenue around 9:19 p.m.

A man was located at the scene with stab wounds and transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle. No other details have been provided at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.