1 man stabbed near Weston Road after group argument: police

Flashing lights on a police car are shown on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 6, 2024 10:04 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2024 10:07 pm.

One man has been stabbed following an argument between a group of people on Sunday night, according to Toronto police.

Officers say the incident happened near Weston Road and Coulter Avenue around 9:19 p.m.

A man was located at the scene with stab wounds and transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle. No other details have been provided at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

