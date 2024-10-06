Liberal, Conservative MPs to speak at Oct. 7 march to Parliament Hill

The Parliament Hill Peace Tower
The Parliament Hill Peace Tower is framed in an iron fence on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2024 7:10 am.

A Liberal MP and a Conservative MP will be part of a team delivering speeches at an event in Ottawa commemorating the one year anniversary of the attacks on Oct. 7.

The Sunday march will start early in the afternoon at Ottawa City Hall before making its way to Parliament Hill.

Among the speakers at the event on Parliament Hill will be Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier and Calgary-Heritage Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar.

Those in attendance are also expected to hear from rabbis, Israelis who came to Canada to flee the war, as well as the mother of Montreal’s Alexander Look.

Look was killed while attending a music festival in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in attack by Hamas.

The attack killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered an ongoing war in Gaza.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access ban to High Park
Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access ban to High Park

It's been just over two years since High Park began implementing its car-free plan and now residents are rallying for the return of vehicles in the beloved public space. Advocates are calling on the...

2h ago

Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday
Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday

Streetcar service returns to a stretch of King Street on Sunday, providing much-needed relief to west-end residents. The TTC says the 504 streetcar will resume between Shaw and Dufferin streets after...

3h ago

A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip
A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Ne’man Abu Jarad sat on a tarp on the ground. Around him, canvas sheets hung from cords, forming the walls of his tent. For the past year, Ne’man; his wife, Majida;...

3h ago

Toronto Archbishop Francis Leo among 21 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis
Toronto Archbishop Francis Leo among 21 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis named 21 new cardinals Sunday, significantly increasing the size of the College of Cardinals and further cementing his mark on the group of prelates who will one day elect his...

1m ago

Top Stories

Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access ban to High Park
Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access ban to High Park

It's been just over two years since High Park began implementing its car-free plan and now residents are rallying for the return of vehicles in the beloved public space. Advocates are calling on the...

2h ago

Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday
Streetcar service returns to King Street on Sunday

Streetcar service returns to a stretch of King Street on Sunday, providing much-needed relief to west-end residents. The TTC says the 504 streetcar will resume between Shaw and Dufferin streets after...

3h ago

A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip
A displaced family's year of fleeing across the devastated Gaza Strip

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Ne’man Abu Jarad sat on a tarp on the ground. Around him, canvas sheets hung from cords, forming the walls of his tent. For the past year, Ne’man; his wife, Majida;...

3h ago

Toronto Archbishop Francis Leo among 21 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis
Toronto Archbishop Francis Leo among 21 new cardinals named Sunday by Pope Francis

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis named 21 new cardinals Sunday, significantly increasing the size of the College of Cardinals and further cementing his mark on the group of prelates who will one day elect his...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hit the streets of Toronto
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hit the streets of Toronto

Protesters who gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square are demanding the federal government sever international ties with Israel.

14h ago

1:46
Bring out the Fall layers as cool temperatures approach
Bring out the Fall layers as cool temperatures approach

Wind gust will ramp up on Sunday as isolated thunderstorms make their way across the Greater Toronto Area. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

11h ago

2:47
Toronto Fire celebrates 150th anniversary
Toronto Fire celebrates 150th anniversary

On Saturday afternoon Toronto Fire Services opened Fire Prevention Week by also cutting some birthday cake with families from across the region. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:37
Evacuations underway as Israeli airstrikes escalate in Lebanon
Evacuations underway as Israeli airstrikes escalate in Lebanon

Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands of displaced civilians find ways to flee from the escalating violence.

15h ago

2:06
Toronto woman arrested after 3 homicides
Toronto woman arrested after 3 homicides

A 30 year old Toronto woman has been arrested following 3 homicides in the span of 3 days. As Jazan Grewal reports, two of the murders were randomly targeted.

More Videos