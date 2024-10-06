Woman stabbed at Oakville GO station, male suspect apprehended

A westbound GO train approaches Oakville station in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, Feb.7, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 6, 2024 9:32 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2024 9:34 pm.

A woman is recovering in hospital after she was stabbed at Oakville GO station on Sunday.

Halton Regional Police say the incident happened around 12:50 p.m.

The woman was located at the scene with a stab wound and was transported to a local hospital. Police say her condition is non-life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the attack are unclear, but officers say a male suspect was located and placed under arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

