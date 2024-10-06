Woman stabbed at Oakville GO station, male suspect apprehended
Posted October 6, 2024 9:32 pm.
Last Updated October 6, 2024 9:34 pm.
A woman is recovering in hospital after she was stabbed at Oakville GO station on Sunday.
Halton Regional Police say the incident happened around 12:50 p.m.
The woman was located at the scene with a stab wound and was transported to a local hospital. Police say her condition is non-life-threatening.
The circumstances surrounding the attack are unclear, but officers say a male suspect was located and placed under arrest.
An investigation is ongoing.