Man killed in shooting near Brookhaven neighbourhood
Posted October 7, 2024 8:42 pm.
Last Updated October 7, 2024 9:33 pm.
One man has been killed after a shooting near the Brookhaven neighbourhood.
Toronto police were called to Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive just after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
The victim has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.
The Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation
No further details have been released.
More to come