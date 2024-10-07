Man killed in shooting near Brookhaven neighbourhood

A Toronto Police Services cruiser is seen behind yellow tape
A Toronto Police Services cruiser is seen behind yellow tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 7, 2024 8:42 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2024 9:33 pm.

One man has been killed after a shooting near the Brookhaven neighbourhood.

Toronto police were called to Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive just after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation

No further details have been released.

More to come

Top Stories

Prayers, protests and police as Canada marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Prayers, protests and police as Canada marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

With prayers, protests, and a heavy police presence, Canada has marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and triggered an ongoing war. Children...

38m ago

Thousands gather to remember victims of Oct. 7 attack in Toronto
Thousands gather to remember victims of Oct. 7 attack in Toronto

Over 20,000 people gathered at the Lipa Green Centre in Toronto to remember the lives lost on Oct. 7 in Israel by Hamas. The Jewish community, including family of hostages and those killed commemorated...

38m ago

Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go
Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go

Nearly four years ago, in the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns and closures, Martin Ross, a father of two, decided to build an ice rink in his large Markham backyard, located on Main Street in Unionville. The...

8h ago

Testimony begins in sexual assault trial involving longtime Toronto councillor Michael Thompson
Testimony begins in sexual assault trial involving longtime Toronto councillor Michael Thompson

A court in Bracebridge has begun to hear testimony in the sexual assault trial involving longtime Toronto councillor Michael Thompson, stemming from alleged incidents that happened in the Muskoka area...

1h ago

