10-year-old Martial Artist is following in her Dad’s footsteps

Her Dad is a double black belt in Karate and now Olivia Cicciarella is working to get her own black belt.

Olivia won a number of medals last year at a kickboxing competition in South Africa and during her free time she’s helping to fundraise for a foundation that’s run by her Martial Arts school.

Olivia Cicciarella – Martial Arts

