10-year-old Martial Artist is following in her Dad’s footsteps
Posted October 7, 2024 9:07 am.
Her Dad is a double black belt in Karate and now Olivia Cicciarella is working to get her own black belt.
Olivia won a number of medals last year at a kickboxing competition in South Africa and during her free time she’s helping to fundraise for a foundation that’s run by her Martial Arts school.
