CRTC calls on Big 3 telecoms to lower international roaming fees

A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa, Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted October 7, 2024 5:04 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2024 7:24 pm.

Canada’s telecommunications regulator says the country’s largest cellphone carriers must take steps to make their international roaming rates more affordable.

BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. have until Nov. 4 to inform the CRTC of “concrete steps” they are taking to respond to concerns about rising cellphone fees that Canadians face when travelling abroad.

The CRTC said Monday that if it finds the companies are not making “sufficient progress” on the matter, it will launch a formal public proceeding.

“Canadians need to stay connected when they travel, but often come home to high cellphone bills,” said CRTC chairperson Vicky Eatrides in a press release.

“The CRTC is taking action to help reduce roaming fees and is ready to launch a formal public proceeding if Canadians’ concerns are not addressed.”

Last year, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne asked the regulator to look into wireless roaming fees, saying he was concerned about companies hiking their rates while phone bills in other jurisdictions are generally declining.

That came after Telus and Bell both raised their U.S. and international roaming rates in March 2023, with Telus customers paying $14 per day to roam in the U.S., up from $12, and those visiting other destinations charged $16, marking a $1 increase.

Bell users face a daily $13 charge to roam in the U.S., up from $12, and $16 in other countries, up from $15.

Rogers charges $12 and $15 for daily U.S. and international roaming, respectively.

The CRTC said its review — which relied on confidential information from Canadian cellphone companies, along with studies and public information on roaming — found Canadian travellers often face “inflexible” roaming rates regardless of how much they use their cellphone abroad.

The commission said Canadians should have the flexibility to choose an affordable plan that best meets their needs.

The regulator also said carriers must address domestic wholesale roaming rates that are paid by companies to one another when customers travel outside of a provider’s coverage area.

It said agreements setting the wholesale roaming rates between cellphone service providers are “several years old” and current rates do not reflect today’s market.

Providers must set new rates through “timely negotiations” with each other, the regulator said.

If providers cannot come to an agreement, the CRTC said it will set the rates through an arbitration process.

