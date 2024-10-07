York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested a man suspected of using a hidden camera to record women on multiple occasions at a Richmond Hill shopping centre.

YRP said on Oct. 2, officers were on foot patrol in the area of Yonge Street and 16th Avenue following reports that a suspect linked to a voyeurism incident was at the shopping centre.

The police presence followed reports dating back to June 15 and Sept. 7 of the same suspect using a hidden camera to record women.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Adam Russo, 40, of Richmond Hill, is facing two counts of voyeurism. His photo has been released as police believe additional victims have not yet come forward.