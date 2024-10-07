Supreme Court rejects appeal from ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli

The Supreme Court is seen on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted October 7, 2024 12:32 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2024 4:23 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Martin Shkreli, who was once dubbed “Pharma Bro” after jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug.

Shkreli appealed an order to return $64.6 million in profits he and his former company reaped after monopolizing the market for the medication and drastically increasing its price. His lawyers argued that the money went to his company rather than him personally.

The justices did not explain their reasoning, as is typical, and there were no noted dissents.

Prosecutors, though, said the company had agreed in a settlement to pay $40 million, and because Shkreli masterminded the scheme he should bear responsibility for repaying profits.

New York Attorney General Letitia James applauded the court’s action upholding the order, which also included a lifetime ban on Shkreli working in the pharmaceutical industry.

“This win reinforces how our state’s tough anti-fraud laws help protect New Yorkers and ensure bad actors cannot abuse their power, wealth, or influence,” she said in a statement.

Thomas Huff, a lawyer for Shkreli, said the decision was disappointing. But he also said the high court could yet overturn a lower court decision that made the $64 million penalty order possible even though Shkreli hadn’t personally gotten the money.

“If and when the Supreme Court does so, Mr. Shkreli will have a strong argument for modifying the order accordingly,” he said.

Shkreli was also ordered to forfeit the Wu-Tang Clan’s “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” the unreleased work that has been called the world’s rarest musical album. The multiplatinum hip-hop group put a single copy of the album up for auction in 2015, on the condition that it not be put to commercial use.

Shkreli was convicted of lying to investors and cheating them out of millions of dollars in two failed hedge funds he operated. Shkreli was CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals — later Vyera — when it raised the price of Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill after obtaining exclusive rights to the decades-old drug in 2015. It treats a rare parasitic disease that strikes pregnant women, cancer patients and AIDS patients.

He defended the decision as capitalism at work, saying insurance and other programs ensured that people who need Daraprim would ultimately get it. But the move sparked outrage, from the medical community to Congress.

Shkreli was released from prison in 2022 after serving much of a seven-year sentence.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go
Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go

Nearly four years ago, in the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns and closures, Martin Ross, a father of two, decided to build an ice rink in his large Markham backyard, located on Main Street in Unionville. The...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'Most horrific thing': Events across Canada mark one year since Oct. 7 attacks
'Most horrific thing': Events across Canada mark one year since Oct. 7 attacks

The last time Tiferet Lapidot's family heard from her was in a phone call from the Supernova music festival near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, where Hamas launched its brutal attack on Oct. 7, 2023. "She...

1h ago

OPP investigating after stunt driving, fireworks set off on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga
OPP investigating after stunt driving, fireworks set off on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating after some wild scenes on parts of Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning that included street racing, stunt driving and even fireworks...

3h ago

Kenneth Law's lawyers apply to intervene as Ontario seeks urgent Supreme Court ruling
Kenneth Law's lawyers apply to intervene as Ontario seeks urgent Supreme Court ruling

Lawyers for a man accused of selling poison online to people who later used it to take their own lives are seeking to intervene in an application to Canada's top court that they argue could affect his...

36m ago

Top Stories

Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go
Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go

Nearly four years ago, in the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns and closures, Martin Ross, a father of two, decided to build an ice rink in his large Markham backyard, located on Main Street in Unionville. The...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'Most horrific thing': Events across Canada mark one year since Oct. 7 attacks
'Most horrific thing': Events across Canada mark one year since Oct. 7 attacks

The last time Tiferet Lapidot's family heard from her was in a phone call from the Supernova music festival near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, where Hamas launched its brutal attack on Oct. 7, 2023. "She...

1h ago

OPP investigating after stunt driving, fireworks set off on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga
OPP investigating after stunt driving, fireworks set off on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating after some wild scenes on parts of Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning that included street racing, stunt driving and even fireworks...

3h ago

Kenneth Law's lawyers apply to intervene as Ontario seeks urgent Supreme Court ruling
Kenneth Law's lawyers apply to intervene as Ontario seeks urgent Supreme Court ruling

Lawyers for a man accused of selling poison online to people who later used it to take their own lives are seeking to intervene in an application to Canada's top court that they argue could affect his...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Backyard ice rink leads to court battle in Markham
Backyard ice rink leads to court battle in Markham

In our Speakers Corner report, a Markham man is being hit with a huge penalty after building a large ice rink in his backyard.

3h ago

2:02
Temperatures warming up for Thanksgiving weekend
Temperatures warming up for Thanksgiving weekend

Temperatures are expected to warm up heading into Thanksgiving weekend. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

2:58
Israel prepares to mark one year anniversary of October 7 anniversary
Israel prepares to mark one year anniversary of October 7 anniversary

Israelis around the world are coming together ahead of a sombre anniversary, while also calling for the release of hostages that were taken captive by Hamas militants nearly one year ago. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

2:31
Vince Carter and Toronto Raptors take over Montreal
Vince Carter and Toronto Raptors take over Montreal

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors alumni Vince Carter and Jerome ‘Junkyard Dog’ Williams about the team playing in Montreal and their fans across the country.
3:13
Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access to High Park
Advocates rally to reverse vehicle access to High Park

Advocates want the city to reverse the changes that were put in during the pandemic stopping cars from entering the park during weekends and holidays. Catalina Gillies reports.

More Videos