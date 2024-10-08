Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield

Two women are facing charges after the brazen attempted theft of an ATM in Oshawa on Monday that saw the machine hooked up to the back of a pickup truck and dragged through a cornfield with officers in hot pursuit.

Durham Regional Police officers responded to a call about two suspicious vehicles in the Winchester Road East and Simcoe Street North area at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 7.

When police arrived they spotted the two vehicles — a van and a pickup truck — in the parking lot.

The van stayed put, but the pickup truck, which had an ATM attached to it, fled.

“Officers followed the pickup truck, which was dragging an ATM, into a nearby cornfield,” a police release explained.

The female suspect jumped out of the pickup and started running, but didn’t get far, and was arrested.

“Upon further investigation, it was found that the suspects used the pickup truck to pull the ATM machine from the ground,” the police release adds. “It was determined that the van had been reported stolen from Scarborough. A female in the van was also arrested.”

Sabrina Warren, 30, of Clarington and Elisabeth McLaughlin, 33, of Whitby, are both facing charges including theft exceeding $5,000 and possess property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.