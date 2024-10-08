Beware of scams during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event: cybersecurity firm

An Amazon employee loads packages on to a trucks for distribution to customers for Amazon's annual Prime Day event at an Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, in South Gate, Calif., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 5:06 am.

As online shoppers hunt for bargains offered by Amazon during its annual fall sale this week, cybersecurity researchers are warning Canadians to beware of an influx of scammers posing as the tech giant.

In the 30 days leading up to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, taking place Tuesday and Wednesday, there were more than 1,000 newly registered Amazon-related web domains, according to Check Point Software Technologies, a company that offers cybersecurity solutions.

The company said it deemed 88 per cent of those domains malicious or suspicious, suggesting they could have been set up by scammers to prey on vulnerable consumers. One in every 54 newly created Amazon-related domain included the phrase “Amazon Prime.”

“They’re almost indiscernible from the real Amazon domain,” said Robert Falzon, head of engineering at Check Point in Canada.

“With all these domains registered that look so similar, it’s tricking a lot of people. And that’s the whole intent here.”

Falzon said Check Point Research sees an uptick in attempted scams around big online shopping days throughout the year, including Prime Days.

Scams often come in the form of phishing emails, which are deceptive messages that appear to be from a reputable source in attempt to steal sensitive information.

In this case, he said scammers posing as Amazon commonly offer “outrageous” deals that appear to be associated with Prime Days, in order to trick recipients into clicking on a malicious link.

The cybersecurity firm said it has identified and blocked 100 unique Amazon Prime-themed scam emails targeting organizations and consumers over the past two weeks.

Scammers also target Prime members with unsolicited calls, claiming urgent account issues and requesting payment information.

“It’s like Christmas for them,” said Falzon.

“People expect there to be significant savings on Prime Day, so they’re not shocked that they see something of significant value. Usually, the old adage applies: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

He added that these scams are more successful than people might think.

As of June 30, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre said there had been $284 million lost to fraud so far this year, affecting 15,941 victims.

But Falzon said many incidents go unreported, as some Canadians who are targeted do not know how or where to flag a scam, or may choose not to out of embarrassment.

Check Point recommends Amazon customers take precautions while shopping on Prime Days, including by checking URLs carefully, creating strong passwords on their accounts, and avoiding personal information being shared such as their birthday or social security number.

The cybersecurity company said consumers should also look for “https” at the beginning of a website URL, which indicates a secure connection, and use credit cards rather than debit cards for online shopping, which offer better protection and less liability if stolen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Happy ending after Tottenham mother scammed out $1,800 trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets
Happy ending after Tottenham mother scammed out $1,800 trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets

A Tottenham mother was devastated to learn her attempt to buy Taylor Swift tickets at Rogers Centre for her daughter resulted in her losing $1,800. Dana Caputo bought two tickets to the sold-out concert...

3m ago

Man killed in shooting at apartment building in Brookhaven neighbourhood
Man killed in shooting at apartment building in Brookhaven neighbourhood

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating after one man was shot and killed in the Brookhaven neighbourhood on Monday night. Officers were called to a low-rise apartment building at 85 Clearview...

updated

13m ago

Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go
Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go

Nearly four years ago, amid COVID-19 lockdowns and closures, Martin Ross, a father of two, decided to build an ice rink in his large Markham backyard, located on Main Street in Unionville. The result sparked...

1h ago

University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton wins Nobel Prize in physics
University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton wins Nobel Prize in physics

A British-Canadian researcher has won the Nobel Prize in physics. Geoffrey Hinton from the University of Toronto (U of T) and Princeton University researcher John Hopfield were awarded the prize this...

0m ago

