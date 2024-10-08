Colorado’s Supreme Court dismisses suit against baker who wouldn’t make a cake for transgender woman

By Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Posted October 8, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 1:31 pm.

Colorado’s Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed on procedural grounds a lawsuit against a Christian baker who refused to bake a cake for a transgender woman. Justices declined to weigh in on the free speech issues that brought the case to national attention.

Baker Jack Phillips was sued by attorney Autumn Scardina in 2017 after his Denver-area bakery refused to make a pink cake with blue frosting to celebrate her gender transition.

Justices said in the 6-3 majority opinion that Scardina had not exhausted her options to seek redress through another court before filing her lawsuit.

The case was among several in Colorado pitting LGBTQ+ civil rights against First Amendment rights. In 2018, Phillips scored a partial victory before the U.S. Supreme Court after refusing to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding.

Scardina attempted to order her cake the same day the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips’ appeal in the wedding cake case. Scardina said she wanted to challenge Phillips’ claims that he would serve LGBTQ+ customers and denied her attempt to get the cake was a set up for litigation.

Before filing her lawsuit, Scardina first filed a complaint against Phillips with the state and the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which found probable cause he discriminated against her.

In March 2019, lawyers for the state and Phillips agreed to drop both cases under a settlement Scardina was not involved in. She pursued the lawsuit against Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop on her own.

That’s when the case took a wrong turn, justices said in Tuesday’s ruling. Scardina should have challenged the state’s settlement with Phillips directly to the state’s court of appeals, they said.

Instead, it went to a state judge, who ruled in 2021 that Phillips had violated the state’s anti-discrimination law for refusing to bake the cake for Scardina. The judge said the case was about refusing to sell a product, and not compelled speech.

The Colorado Court of Appeals also sided with Scardina, ruling that the pink-and-blue cake — on which Scardina did not request any writing — was not speech protected by the First Amendment.

Phillips’ attorney had argued before Colorado’s high court that his cakes were protected free speech and that whatever Scardina said she was going to do with the cake mattered for his rights.

Representatives for the two sides said they were reviewing the ruling and did not have an immediate response.

Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

Eligible people in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral as of Tuesday. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the...

45m ago

What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?
What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?

A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic. The survey was conducted between March and April 2024...

1h ago

Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield
Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield

Two women are facing charges after the brazen attempted theft of an ATM in Oshawa on Monday that saw the machine hooked up to the back of a pickup truck and dragged through a cornfield with officers in...

1h ago

Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions
Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions in Toronto and an 11-year prison sentence. An Ontario Court of Appeal judge dismissed the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

Eligible people in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral as of Tuesday. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the...

45m ago

What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?
What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?

A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic. The survey was conducted between March and April 2024...

1h ago

Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield
Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield

Two women are facing charges after the brazen attempted theft of an ATM in Oshawa on Monday that saw the machine hooked up to the back of a pickup truck and dragged through a cornfield with officers in...

1h ago

Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions
Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions in Toronto and an 11-year prison sentence. An Ontario Court of Appeal judge dismissed the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary

An estimated 20 thousand people gathered at the UJA Federation to honour the memory of those that were killed in the October 7th attack. Melissa Nakhavoly with the powerful commemoration on the one year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

14h ago

2:43
Marking one year of war between Israel and Hamas
Marking one year of war between Israel and Hamas

Thousands of Jews across Israel are mourning and remembering the lives of those killed and kidnapped in the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack. Karling Donoghue looks at how the country is marking the one year anniversary.

16h ago

2:31
Cool and breezy with lake-effect showers
Cool and breezy with lake-effect showers

It will be cool and breezy with the chance of some lake effect showers on Tuesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:52
Impact on Toronto politics one year since October 7 attack in Israel
Impact on Toronto politics one year since October 7 attack in Israel

As the war in the middle east continues one year later, emotions and tensions have only intensified here at home. Alan Carter describes how Toronto politics have been impacted since the October 7 attack in Israel.

18h ago

1:58
Sexual assault trial involving Toronto councillor Michael Thompson begins
Sexual assault trial involving Toronto councillor Michael Thompson begins

A sexual assault trial involving longtime Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson is now underway in Bracebridge. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

More Videos