Hamilton male, 17, charged with trafficking fentanyl

Hamilton police
Hamilton police cruiser. Photo: FLICKR.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 8, 2024 8:04 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 8:14 am.

A 17-year-old from Hamilton was arrested and charged with the alleged trafficking of fentanyl following complaints from residents.

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said on Oct. 4, officers were on surveillance near a local shelter in response to reports of drug activity in the area.

It’s alleged that a 17-year-old male was observed approaching another male seated outside the shelter, removing what authorities called a clear baggie from his pouch and handing it to the man.

It contained what was later confirmed to be fentanyl. Officers at the scene arrested the teenager for drug-related offences, including trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Five grams of fentanyl were seized during the arrest, with an estimated street value of $500. The male teen was not identified through the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), which protects the privacy of young offenders.

In a news release, HPS said it is committed to responding to community concerns and taking action against those involved in the trafficking of illicit substances such as fentanyl.

“Our HEAT and CORE teams will continue to work diligently to ensure public safety and address the ongoing challenges of illicit drug activity within the downtown core.”

