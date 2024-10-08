Inflation, interest rates eroded Canadians’ purchasing power since 2022: PBO report

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs at the Senate in the Parliamentary Precinct of Ottawa, on Monday, June 3, 2024. A new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer says inflation and higher interest rates have eroded Canadians' purchasing power since 2022, particularly for lower-income households.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2024 10:11 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 12:40 pm.

OTTAWA — Inflation and higher interest rates have eroded Canadians’ purchasing power since 2022, particularly for lower-income households, a new report from the parliamentary budget officer has found.

But wealthier households have seen their purchasing power rise thanks in big part to their investment income.

Over a longer time period — since the last quarter of 2019 — the average purchasing power of Canadian households rose by 21 per cent.

Government transfers, wage gains and net investment income supported the gain, said Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux in the report.

“However, this conclusion does not provide a full picture of the recent changes to purchasing power in Canada,” the report said. “In fact, it is widely accepted that inflation and the accompanying tightening of monetary policy have affected household purchasing power disproportionately, depending on income level.”

For the lower-income households, “small increases in income were not enough to counteract the effect of inflation on their purchasing power.”

On average during this period, households have experienced price increases of about 15 per cent on a typical “basket” of goods and services, the report said.

Spending on food, shelter and transportation accounted for more than three-quarters of inflation, though these categories made up less than half of the 2019 consumption bundle.

Inflation began heating up in 2021 as raw material costs and supply chain disruptions put pressure on prices, the report noted.

As inflation sharply accelerated in 2022, household purchasing power declined. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada rapidly increased its key interest rate from its pandemic-era lows, bringing it up to five per cent by mid-2023 before hitting pause.

The Consumer Price Index reached an all-time high of 8.1 per cent in June 2022, and has slowed ever since under the weight of rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

While higher interest rates weighed on many households as the cost of their mortgage payments rose, it also helped boost investment income, the report said.

The investment income of the wealthiest 20 per cent of households grew faster than their interest payments, leading to a net increase in income over inflation and boosting their purchasing power in 2023.

For other households, interest payment increases on average were higher than their investment income last year.

As a result, households in the third and fourth quintiles saw their purchasing power stagnate, while the lowest-income households saw their power deteriorate.

“In summary, the purchasing power of most households remained higher in the first quarter of 2024 than in the last quarter of 2019,” the report said.

“However, since 2022, rising inflation and tighter monetary policy have eroded purchasing power, particularly among lower-income households.”

The Bank of Canada started cutting its key rate earlier this year as inflation neared its target, and is expected to continue.

Lower interest rates are “a source of really great relief” for homeowners, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We were the first G7 country to cut interest rates for the third time. Wages have been outpacing inflation for 19 months in a row,” she said.

“What all of that means for Canadians is their paycheques are going further.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

Eligible people in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral as of Tuesday. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the...

42m ago

What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?
What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?

A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic. The survey was conducted between March and April 2024...

1h ago

Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield
Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield

Two women are facing charges after the brazen attempted theft of an ATM in Oshawa on Monday that saw the machine hooked up to the back of a pickup truck and dragged through a cornfield with officers in...

1h ago

Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions
Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions in Toronto and an 11-year prison sentence. An Ontario Court of Appeal judge dismissed the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

Eligible people in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral as of Tuesday. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the...

42m ago

What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?
What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?

A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic. The survey was conducted between March and April 2024...

1h ago

Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield
Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield

Two women are facing charges after the brazen attempted theft of an ATM in Oshawa on Monday that saw the machine hooked up to the back of a pickup truck and dragged through a cornfield with officers in...

1h ago

Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions
Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions in Toronto and an 11-year prison sentence. An Ontario Court of Appeal judge dismissed the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary

An estimated 20 thousand people gathered at the UJA Federation to honour the memory of those that were killed in the October 7th attack. Melissa Nakhavoly with the powerful commemoration on the one year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

14h ago

2:43
Marking one year of war between Israel and Hamas
Marking one year of war between Israel and Hamas

Thousands of Jews across Israel are mourning and remembering the lives of those killed and kidnapped in the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack. Karling Donoghue looks at how the country is marking the one year anniversary.

16h ago

2:31
Cool and breezy with lake-effect showers
Cool and breezy with lake-effect showers

It will be cool and breezy with the chance of some lake effect showers on Tuesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:52
Impact on Toronto politics one year since October 7 attack in Israel
Impact on Toronto politics one year since October 7 attack in Israel

As the war in the middle east continues one year later, emotions and tensions have only intensified here at home. Alan Carter describes how Toronto politics have been impacted since the October 7 attack in Israel.

18h ago

1:58
Sexual assault trial involving Toronto councillor Michael Thompson begins
Sexual assault trial involving Toronto councillor Michael Thompson begins

A sexual assault trial involving longtime Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson is now underway in Bracebridge. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

More Videos