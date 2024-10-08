Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls and Toronto

Sascha El-Abiad (left) and Paisley Rose West McClymont of St. Catharines have been charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Sascha El-Abiad (left) and Paisley Rose West McClymont of St. Catharines have been charged in a human trafficking investigation. HANDOUT/Niagara Regional Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 8, 2024 4:15 pm.

A man and woman are facing charges related to the alleged trafficking of a woman in Toronto and Niagara Falls.

The investigation was started in August 2024 by the Niagara Human Trafficking Unit and a male and female suspect were identified.

On Tuesday, detectives with the unit alongside officers with the OPP and police services in Hamilton, Halton and Toronto, executed several search warrants in Niagara and Toronto.

The suspects were arrested in St. Catharines.

Sascha El-Abiad, 47, of St. Catharines is facing charges including human trafficking, receiving material benefit and two counts of sexual assault. Investigators say El-Abiad is a full patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Paisley Rose West McClymont, 31, of St. Catharines, is also facing charges of human trafficking and receiving material benefit.

They were being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims and have released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.

“Through this investigation, our detectives have dismantled a human trafficking operation that preyed on vulnerable members of our community, with the hopes of bringing more survivors to safety,” said Niagara police Chief Bill Fordy.

