Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley alleges abuse by former manager in new memoir

Deryck Whibley performs during the concert of the Canadian rock band Sum 41 at the 24th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-MTI, Janos Marjai

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2024 5:16 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 5:41 pm.

Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley alleges in his new memoir that he was pressured into a secret sexual relationship with his former manager, Treble Charger frontman Greig Nori.

In his career-spanning book “Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell,” Whibley describes a manipulation of power that began shortly after Sum 41 formed and continued for years without the knowledge of his bandmates.

Nori did not respond to an email and social media message seeking comment. In a report by the Globe and Mail he said they were “false allegations.” None of the accusations have been tested in court.

Publisher Simon & Schuster, which released the book on Tuesday, did not make Whibley available for comment.

Sum 41 and Treble Charger were Canadian rock bands that received major radio and TV airplay during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

According to the book, Whibley met Nori after he snuck backstage at a Treble Charger show during the height of the band’s fame.

The book states Nori befriended Whibley, becoming his mentor and ultimately Sum 41’s manager.

Whibley alleges that when he was 18 their platonic friendship turned sexual when Nori, in his mid-30s at the time, kissed him in a bathroom stall at a warehouse party while they were high on ecstasy.

It began a period of drug-fuelled experimentation, as Whibley describes it, that he says “felt wrong” when he was sober. But as time went on, Whibley alleges Nori “kept pushing for things to happen when we were together.”

He alleges a power imbalance that intensified as Sum 41 saw commercial success with Nori as manager. Whibley said when he attempted to end their sexual ties, Nori became verbally abusive.

“I felt like I had signed my life away to someone,” Whibley wrote.

“I felt trapped in something that was easier to just go along with than to escape from.”

It was further complicated, he said, by his preconceived notions of abuse and not wanting to consider himself a victim.

“Greig never physically held me down and forced me to do anything. I agreed to it and went along with it,” he writes.

Whibley writes it took about four years for him to end the sexual relationship, saying he brought it to a halt around the time Sum 41’s “All Killer No Filler” tour wrapped up in 2002. He said the band fired Nori as manager in 2005.

He credits several women in his life for helping him recognize the depth of the alleged manipulation, including his ex-wife Avril Lavigne.

“I told her about the manipulation, his desire for control, how he took credit for my songs, the pressure to have a sexual relationship, how it all started and where it led,” he wrote.

“It was so hard to talk about any of it, but I needed to finally tell her.”

Conversations around the #MeToo movement, which was sparked by allegations levelled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, also opened him up to reconsidering his own experiences.

“I started to hear stories that sounded very familiar,” he said.

Top Stories

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

Eligible people in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral as of Tuesday. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the...

4h ago

What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?
What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?

A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic. The survey was conducted between March and April 2024...

5h ago

Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls and Toronto
Man, woman charged in human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls and Toronto

A man and woman are facing charges related to the alleged trafficking of a woman in Toronto and Niagara Falls. The investigation was started in August 2024 by the Niagara Human Trafficking Unit and...

1h ago

Police seek suspects in Vaughan gang sexual assault on female youth
Police seek suspects in Vaughan gang sexual assault on female youth

Toronto police are seeking up to five suspects in a gang sexual assault investigation. Investigators say a group of at least five males approached a female youth on Sunday, October 6, in the Norwood...

3h ago

