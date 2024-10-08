University of Toronto’s Geoffrey Hinton wins Nobel Prize in physics

Geoffrey Hinton
British computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton played a pivotal role in the field of AI. Photo: AP.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 8, 2024 5:59 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 6:37 am.

A British-Canadian researcher has won the Nobel Prize in physics.

Geoffrey Hinton from the University of Toronto (U of T) and Princeton University researcher John Hopfield were awarded the prize this morning.

The Royal Academy of Swedish Sciences says the prize was awarded to Hinton and Hopfield for “foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.”

Ellen Moons, a member of the Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, says the two laureates “used fundamental concepts from statistical physics to design artificial neural networks that function as associative memories and find patterns in large data sets.”

She says such networks have been used to advance research in physics and “have also become part of our daily lives, for instance, in facial recognition and language translation.”

The physics prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the award’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

Six days of Nobel announcements opened Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize.

Top Stories

Happy ending after Tottenham mother scammed out $1,800 trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets
Happy ending after Tottenham mother scammed out $1,800 trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets

A Tottenham mother was devastated to learn her attempt to buy Taylor Swift tickets at Rogers Centre for her daughter resulted in her losing $1,800. Dana Caputo bought two tickets to the sold-out concert...

6m ago

Man killed in shooting at apartment building in Brookhaven neighbourhood
Man killed in shooting at apartment building in Brookhaven neighbourhood

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating after one man was shot and killed in the Brookhaven neighbourhood on Monday night. Officers were called to a low-rise apartment building at 85 Clearview...

updated

16m ago

Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go
Markham property owner built a backyard ice rink. The City says it has to go

Nearly four years ago, amid COVID-19 lockdowns and closures, Martin Ross, a father of two, decided to build an ice rink in his large Markham backyard, located on Main Street in Unionville. The result sparked...

1h ago

Prayers, protests and police as Canada marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack
Prayers, protests and police as Canada marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

With prayers, protests, and a heavy police presence, Canada has marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and triggered an ongoing war. Children...

7h ago

