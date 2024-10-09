3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping

Three people are facing charges after they allegedly kidnapped someone in broad daylight in Markham on Monday.

York Regional Police say it happened at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday at a commercial plaza in the Steeles Avenue and Ferrier Street area.

“The victim was confronted by three suspects and forced into a dark-coloured Hyundai Santa Fe with Ontario licence plate CTKC 540,” a police release states.

The victim was found a day later in the Jane Street and Black Creek Drive area with minor injuries.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, three suspects were arrested.

Evan Gurdon Ferlias, 23, of Toronto, Junior Daniel Talbert, 19, of Toronto, and Osei-Jelani Joyce, 22, of Midland, are all charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Ferlias is also charged with fail to comply with probation.

The suspect vehicle has not yet been found. Police say the licence plate observed on the suspect vehicle is not registered to the Hyundai Santa Fe.