3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping

In a suspect vehicle in a kidnapping investigation. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 9, 2024 12:48 pm.

Three people are facing charges after they allegedly kidnapped someone in broad daylight in Markham on Monday.

York Regional Police say it happened at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday at a commercial plaza in the Steeles Avenue and Ferrier Street area.

“The victim was confronted by three suspects and forced into a dark-coloured Hyundai Santa Fe with Ontario licence plate CTKC 540,” a police release states.

The victim was found a day later in the Jane Street and Black Creek Drive area with minor injuries.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, three suspects were arrested.

Evan Gurdon Ferlias, 23, of Toronto, Junior Daniel Talbert, 19, of Toronto, and Osei-Jelani Joyce, 22, of Midland, are all charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Ferlias is also charged with fail to comply with probation.

The suspect vehicle has not yet been found. Police say the licence plate observed on the suspect vehicle is not registered to the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Top Stories

Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS
Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS

The auditor general looked at GPS records of Toronto parks operations vehicles and found times when records didn't line up with worker logs.

17m ago

Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport
Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to be mindful of flight cancellations due to Hurricane Milton. Anyone with a flight is advised to check their status before leaving for the...

1h ago

Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto
Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Toronto Paramedic Services...

1h ago

New-look Maple Leafs set for regular season opener in Montreal. What you need to know
New-look Maple Leafs set for regular season opener in Montreal. What you need to know

The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin yet another highly anticipated regular season on Wednesday night in Montreal, an 82-game quest that will include a new head coach, new captain and a revamped defence. Toronto...

4h ago

