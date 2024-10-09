Brampton hospital apologizes after Sikh man’s beard shaved without consent

A Brampton hospital has issued an apology to Sikh man and his family after his beard was shaved without consent while he lay unconscious in a hospital bed.

Joginder Singh Kaler maintains Sikh articles of faith so his family says they told hospital staff not to shave his beard. But when they went to visit him at Brampton Civic Hospital where he was being treated for a serious fall in September, they were shocked to see the 85-year-old was clean-shaven.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) says practicing Sikhs don’t cut or remove their hair or their beards and for someone to do so without consent is a violation

In a statement on Wednesday, William Osler Health System – which operates the hospital – says shaving the patient’s beard was not medically necessary, and it takes full responsibility.

“We also want to extend our apology to the Sikh community and the exceptional culturally diverse community that we serve,” read the statement from Dr. Frank Martino, President and CEO, and Pardeep Singh Gill, Board Chair and Treasurer of William Osler Health System.

“The distress this incident has caused the patient, the patient’s family, and the wider Sikh community – including our own workforce – has profoundly affected us as an organization and beyond. Although we can’t go back and undo what has been done, we are committed to learning from this and making changes to help prevent this from happening again.”

The hospital network says it will be taking additional actions that build on its existing practices, protocols and policies which includes workforce education on cultural safety and humility that consistently honours religious and cultural practices going forward.