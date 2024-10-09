Bryan Adams decries elements of Ottawa’s online streaming rules

Bryan Adams walks on stage to introduce David Foster at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Global hitmaker Bryan Adams is adding his voice to opposition to new federal regulations on streaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2024 4:28 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 5:10 pm.

Global hitmaker Bryan Adams is adding his voice to opposition over new federal regulations on streaming.

The “Cuts Like a Knife” and “All For Love” singer released a video on social media saying elements of the Online Streaming Act would make it harder for Canadian musicians to break through globally.

The video echoes points raised by a national campaign by the Digital Media Association, which represents the world’s leading music streaming companies including Amazon, Apple Music, Feed.FM, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube.

The group says Ottawa’s requirement that big foreign streamers financially contribute to Canadian content could result in them raising subscription prices, and thereby make those services less affordable.

Federal Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says she’s glad Adams jumped into the debate but disputes his description of the rule as “a streaming tax.”

She says the changes are meant to help emerging Canadian artists, many of whom complain about the difficulty of finding an audience on global digital platforms.

“If you talk to them, they’re going to tell you that online streaming platforms don’t pay them enough and also that it’s hard for them to be discovered on these streaming platforms,” St-Onge said Wednesday in Ottawa.

“This is what the legislation that we passed is intended for — it’s to help local Canadian artists both get better pay and also get discovered on these streaming platforms.”

The Online Streaming Act is currently in the hands of the CRTC, which said in June that foreign streamers must contribute five per cent of their annual Canadian revenues to funds devoted to producing Canadian content, including local TV and radio news, as well as Indigenous and French-language content.

The CRTC said the rule would apply to companies that make at least $25 million in Canadian revenue and are unaffiliated with a Canadian broadcaster. The contributions are expected to bring in about $200 million per year.

Adams has been a longtime critic of Ottawa’s approach to the Canadian music industry. The singer spoke out earlier this year about how Canadian content is defined, and in the early ‘90s complained about CanCon.

St-Onge described the call for streamers to help fund Canada’s creative ecosystem “a base contribution” that homegrown companies have been making for years.

“It was the right thing to do a few decades ago and it’s still the right thing to do today.”

– With files from Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

1h ago

Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS
Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS

The auditor general looked at GPS records of Toronto parks operations vehicles and found times when records didn't line up with worker logs.

45m ago

Son faces 1st-degree murder charge in father's death in Toronto's north end
Son faces 1st-degree murder charge in father's death in Toronto's north end

A Toronto man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his 82-year-old father in the city's north end. Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to a residence...

2h ago

Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy
Police identify man stabbed to death, allegedly by 13-year-old boy

Toronto police have identified a man who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 13-year-old boy. Officers were called to the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West area on Tuesday, October 1, at around...

1h ago

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.

6h ago

1:51
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton

A Canadian man and his family south of Tampa are preparing to hunker down for Hurricane Milton's landfall. Michelle Mackey reports on how they plan to stay safe and why he says evacuating is easier said than done. 

4h ago

2:41
Showers Wednesday, sunshine later in the week
Showers Wednesday, sunshine later in the week

Showers are expected on Wednesday but it will make way for sunshine later on this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

21h ago

2:39
Man shot dead in North York as neighbourhood sees escalating gun violence
Man shot dead in North York as neighbourhood sees escalating gun violence

Toronto has now recorded its 72nd homicide of the year after a young man was shot dead near Black Creek and Trethewey Drive. Shauna Hunt with the latest from a neighbourhood that is grappling with an escalation in gun violence.

22h ago

2:03
Rare look at Toronto Pearson training exercise on recovering airplanes
Rare look at Toronto Pearson training exercise on recovering airplanes

When it comes to travel, airplanes can be one of the safest ways to go. However, crews need to train for the worst in rare instances. Nick Westoll visits Toronto Pearson International Airport to see how crews recover airplanes that go off the runway.

22h ago

