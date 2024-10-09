Canadiens shut out Maple Leafs in season opener

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky tries to screen a shot on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz
Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) tries to screen a shot on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) as Leafs' Simon Benoit (2) defends during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2024 9:52 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 10:50 pm.

Sam Montembeault made 48 saves, Cole Caufield scored the game-winning goal and the Montreal Canadiens opened the NHL season with a 1-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at the Bell Centre.

Caufield scored a power-play goal at 7:48 of the first period, finishing off a perfectly executed tic-tac-toe play with Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach. The Canadiens’ power play went 1-for-5 on the night after going 0-for-30 during the pre-season.

Toronto pulled goalie Anthony Stolarz with two minutes remaining, but to no avail as Caufield’s goal hung on as the winner. Stolarz stopped 26 shots for the Maple Leafs after presumed starter Joseph Woll was surprisingly kept out of the lineup with “lower-body tightness,” head coach Craig Berube said.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montembeault’s 48 saves was an NHL record for a season-opening shutout. He became the seventh Canadiens goaltender to post a shutout in a season-opening game. Jacques Plante was the only other to do it against the Maple Leafs (Oct. 6, 1960, Oct. 6, 1955).

Maple Leafs: Toronto had trouble staying out of the penalty box with five minor penalties in the first 40 minutes. The Maple Leafs also went 0-for-4 on the power play and hit three posts in the second period.

Key moment

Midway through the second period, Montembeault flashed the leather with a glove save on a one-timer from the slot by Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews, who scored an NHL-leading 69 goals last season. Montembeault’s 48th save of the night was on another Matthews chance from the slot with the clock winding down.

Key stat

Caufield scored a goal in the Canadiens’ season-opener against the Maple Leafs for the third straight season. The 23-year-old American also recorded his 150th career point in his 206th game, becoming the fastest Canadien to reach that mark since Saku Koivu in 1997-98.

Up next

Both teams play their second game in as many days Thursday. The Canadiens travel to Boston to take on the Bruins. The Maple Leafs visit former Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gardiner Expressway construction four months ahead of schedule
Gardiner Expressway construction four months ahead of schedule

Crews working on the Gardiner Expressway reached a major milestone in the rehabilitation project with Mayor Olivia Chow saying the project is four months ahead of schedule. "That is worthy of celebration,"...

21m ago

More than 1.5 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding
More than 1.5 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after...

3m ago

'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program
'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program

Andrew Bartucci is one of many parents grappling with the possibility that their childcare costs could soar in the new year after daycare operators warned upcoming funding changes could force many to pull...

3h ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

8h ago

Top Stories

Gardiner Expressway construction four months ahead of schedule
Gardiner Expressway construction four months ahead of schedule

Crews working on the Gardiner Expressway reached a major milestone in the rehabilitation project with Mayor Olivia Chow saying the project is four months ahead of schedule. "That is worthy of celebration,"...

21m ago

More than 1.5 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding
More than 1.5 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after...

3m ago

'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program
'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program

Andrew Bartucci is one of many parents grappling with the possibility that their childcare costs could soar in the new year after daycare operators warned upcoming funding changes could force many to pull...

3h ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.

5h ago

4:54
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

5h ago

2:05
Privy Council Office testifies at foreign interference commission
Privy Council Office testifies at foreign interference commission

The Prime Minister's former National Security & Intelligence Advisor says CSIS may well have believed a foreign interference report would go the Prime Minister - but she says nobody else in the meeting on that report thought that.

3h ago

3:38
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida

Officials say the time to evacuate from Florida's Gulf Coast has come and gone. Leigh Waldman is in Tampa, where the life-threatening Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall.

3h ago

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.

13h ago

More Videos