Honda recalls 239,000 vehicles in Canada for steering problem that could lead to crashes

FILE - Logos of Honda Motor Co. are pictured in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo
FILE - Logos of Honda Motor Co. are pictured in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

By The Associated Press and News Staff

Posted October 9, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 12:49 pm.

Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles, including around 239,000 in Canada, due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes.

Honda reported the recall last week to U.S. government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday.

The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the U.S. said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

The vehicles covered in the recall were from model years 2022 to 2025 and include certain Acura Integras, Honda Civics, Honda CR-Vs and Honda HR-Vs.

The NHTSA announced an investigation of the problem back in March after it received 145 complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering could stick, forcing them to exert extra effort to turn the steering wheel.

At the time of the original announcement earlier this year, the NHTSA said it had no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem. Tuesday’s order does not mention any accidents or injuries caused by the defect either.

Notification letters are expected to mailed to the vehicle owners in November.

Owners will be able to take their vehicles to dealers, who will replace the worm gear spring and reapply grease as necessary at no cost.

In Canada, owners can check if their vehicles are affected by visiting honda.ca/recalls and acura.ca/recalls or by calling 1-888-946-6329. Click here for more information on the recall.

Top Stories

Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS
Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS

The auditor general looked at GPS records of Toronto parks operations vehicles and found times when records didn't line up with worker logs.

12m ago

Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport
Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to be mindful of flight cancellations due to Hurricane Milton. Anyone with a flight is advised to check their status before leaving for the...

1h ago

Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto
Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Toronto Paramedic Services...

1h ago

3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping
3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping

Three people are facing charges after they allegedly kidnapped someone in broad daylight in Markham on Monday. York Regional Police say it happened at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday at a commercial plaza...

1h ago

