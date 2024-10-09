Canada adds $15M to aid for Lebanon and will match $6M in donations

Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is joined by cabinet ministers, Liberal MPs and leaders from aid organizations at a news conference on humanitarian assistance for Lebanon in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Canada is adding another $15 million to its humanitarian aid package for Lebanon after an escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says the new money will help Canadian and international aid groups provide food, water, emergency health care and other assistance in Lebanon, though the exact allocations are yet to be determined.

“This conflict is taking a terrible toll on civilians in Lebanon and beyond,” Hussen said at a press conference.

“As of today, Canada has committed $25 million to support humanitarian response to assist the most vulnerable civilians in Lebanon.”

The $15 million in new funding comes on top of $10 million in aid announced by Hussen at the end of September.

He said $6 million of the previously announced money will be split between the Red Cross and the Humanitarian Coalition to match up to $3 million each in donations made to their individual Lebanon aid campaigns.

As well, $4 million will be split between the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees and the World Food Program.

Canada is also sending relief items from its stockpiles, including 5,000 blankets and 1,000 hygiene kits.

Hussen said more than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon, including two Canadians, and thousands of civilians wounded. The conflict has put significant pressure on humanitarian organizations on the ground there, he said.

Food, medicine, shelter materials and emergency health care are urgently needed in Lebanon, said Hussen.

Global Affairs Canada says more than 1,150 Canadians, permanent residents and their immediate family members have now left Lebanon on flights chartered by the government. It says it has also helped about 250 people from other countries leave Lebanon.

The agency says it’s now getting fewer than 100 new requests a day for information on departure options, and all eligible travellers have been offered departures, have left or can leave in the coming days.

On Monday and Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada says 205 people left Lebanon.

As of Oct. 8, there were more than 25,000 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, but the government said the true number may be higher because registration is voluntary. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has previously said there are an estimated 45,000 Canadians in the country.

On Wednesday Hussen reiterated calls for Canadians to leave Lebanon.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Marc Miller said right now the focus is on helping Canadian citizens and permanent residents, as well as their spouses in children, to get the documents they need to travel.

“Further, we are prioritizing the processing of certain types of family class permanent resident applications,” said spokeswoman Renée Proctor in an emailed statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS
Toronto parks audit finds productivity concerns, staff logs inaccurate compared to GPS

The auditor general looked at GPS records of Toronto parks operations vehicles and found times when records didn't line up with worker logs.

17m ago

Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport
Hurricane Milton impacting Florida flights at Toronto Pearson airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to be mindful of flight cancellations due to Hurricane Milton. Anyone with a flight is advised to check their status before leaving for the...

1h ago

Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto
Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving alleged stolen vehicle, TTC buses in midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Toronto Paramedic Services...

1h ago

3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping
3 facing charges in Markham kidnapping

Three people are facing charges after they allegedly kidnapped someone in broad daylight in Markham on Monday. York Regional Police say it happened at around 3:25 p.m. on Monday at a commercial plaza...

1h ago

