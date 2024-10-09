Nazem Kadri book recounts Mike Babcock’s behaviour coaching Maple Leafs

Mike Babcock
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock has words with an official for an illegal equipment penalty during first period NHL action in Winnipeg, Oct. 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2024 7:50 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 7:51 am.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri’s book “Dreamer: My Life On The Edge” delves into coach Mike Babcock’s handling of players.

Kadri’s book, scheduled for release Oct. 15, recounts Babcock telling Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner during his 2016-17 rookie season to make a list of teammates ranking their work ethic from best to worst.

Marner confirmed the incident in 2019 after the Maple Leafs fired Babcock.

Kadri, who played for Toronto for a decade, said in his book that he and teammate Tyler Bozak “stormed into Babcock’s office and laid into him.”

“He tried to defend what he’d done, to explain the thought process behind the exercise,” Kadri recalled in the book.

“There wasn’t much he could say, and in the end, I thought he realized he’d made a mistake. After that, he apologized to Mitch. We’d pretty much made him.

“You just don’t do that to a rookie.”

Babcock, who coached Canada to Olympic men’s gold in 2010 and 2014 and the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008, was behind Toronto’s bench from 2015 until he was fired early in the 2019-20 season.

Kadri, now in his third season with the Calgary Flames, wrote that he and Babcock had a “pretty, good relationship, and I think he realized early on that I wasn’t a player he could bully” and that Babcock made him a better player.

But he disagreed with some of Babcock’s tactics then. Kadri wrote that Babcock asked Toronto’s trainers to rank players based on their level of effort in the gym and discussed those assessments player by player in front of the entire team.

“The whole point was to embarrass guys, and it made for some awkward conversations between the players and the training staff,” Kadri wrote.

“Once you break that trust, it’s hard to come back.”

After his dismissal from the Maple Leafs, Babcock was hired as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023.

He resigned after two months on the job and before the season began, after it came to light, he’d asked to see players’ personal photos on their cellphones in order to get to know them better.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving TTC buses in midtown Toronto
Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving TTC buses in midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving a vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Toronto Paramedic Services were called...

28m ago

Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park

Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario's solicitor general is saying little about the investigation's progress. The latest beluga death is the fourth...

3h ago

2 injured after motorized unicycle rider hits pedestrian in Etobicoke
2 injured after motorized unicycle rider hits pedestrian in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorized unicycle rider struck a pedestrian in Etobicoke Tuesday night. Police were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty-Sixth Street just after...

9h ago

Cineplex hit with $38.9 million fine for 'drip pricing'
Cineplex hit with $38.9 million fine for 'drip pricing'

Did Canada's competition tribunal just get serious about extra online fees? In a recent decision, the tribunal levied its harshest punishment in history against the country's leading theatre chain, Cineplex,...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2h ago

Top Stories

Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving TTC buses in midtown Toronto
Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving TTC buses in midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving a vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Toronto Paramedic Services were called...

28m ago

Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park

Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario's solicitor general is saying little about the investigation's progress. The latest beluga death is the fourth...

3h ago

2 injured after motorized unicycle rider hits pedestrian in Etobicoke
2 injured after motorized unicycle rider hits pedestrian in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorized unicycle rider struck a pedestrian in Etobicoke Tuesday night. Police were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty-Sixth Street just after...

9h ago

Cineplex hit with $38.9 million fine for 'drip pricing'
Cineplex hit with $38.9 million fine for 'drip pricing'

Did Canada's competition tribunal just get serious about extra online fees? In a recent decision, the tribunal levied its harshest punishment in history against the country's leading theatre chain, Cineplex,...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Showers Wednesday, sunshine later in the week
Showers Wednesday, sunshine later in the week

Showers are expected on Wednesday but it will make way for sunshine later on this week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

12h ago

2:39
Man shot dead in North York as neighbourhood sees escalating gun violence
Man shot dead in North York as neighbourhood sees escalating gun violence

Toronto has now recorded its 72nd homicide of the year after a young man was shot dead near Black Creek and Trethewey Drive. Shauna Hunt with the latest from a neighbourhood that is grappling with an escalation in gun violence.

13h ago

2:03
Rare look at Toronto Pearson training exercise on recovering airplanes
Rare look at Toronto Pearson training exercise on recovering airplanes

When it comes to travel, airplanes can be one of the safest ways to go. However, crews need to train for the worst in rare instances. Nick Westoll visits Toronto Pearson International Airport to see how crews recover airplanes that go off the runway.

14h ago

2:24
Man dies in hospital after shooting in North York
Man dies in hospital after shooting in North York

Police are searching for the killer in Toronto’s latest homicide, after gunfire in the city’s northwest left one man dead. As Caryn Ceolin reports, residents are frustrated with the lack of action to address gun violence in their neighbourhood.

21h ago

2:05
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary

An estimated 20 thousand people gathered at the UJA Federation to honour the memory of those that were killed in the October 7th attack. Melissa Nakhavoly with the powerful commemoration on the one year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.
More Videos