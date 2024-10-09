Toronto police officers were taken to a hospital for treatment after being involved in a collision while responding to a weapons call in East York.

Authorities were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area at around 8:30 a.m. following reports of a person with a gun.

A pair of police officers were involved in a collision en route to the call, and a spokesperson said that the officers went to a local hospital for treatment.

The severity of the officers’ injuries is unclear, and police said no one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.