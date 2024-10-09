Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons

This image made from a video provided by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office shows a large group of raccoons on a woman's property in Poulsbo, Wash.
This image made from a video provided by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office shows a large group of raccoons on a woman's property in Poulsbo, Wash. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Posted October 9, 2024 9:33 pm.

Sheriff’s deputies in Washington’s Kitsap County frequently get calls about animals — loose livestock, problem dogs. But the 911 call they received recently from a woman being hounded by dozens of raccoons swarming her home near Poulsbo stood out.

The woman reported having had to flee her property after 50 to 100 raccoons descended upon it and were acting aggressively, said Kevin McCarty, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. She told deputies she started feeding a family of raccoons decades ago and it was fine until about six weeks earlier, when the number showing up went from a handful to around 100.

“She said those raccoons were becoming increasingly more aggressive, demanding food, that they would hound her day and night — scratching at the outside of her home, at the door. If she pulled up her car, they would surround the car, scratch at the car, surround her if she went from her front door to her car or went outside at all,” McCarty said. “They saw this as a food source now, so they kept coming back to it and they kept expecting food.”

It was not clear what caused their numbers to balloon suddenly. Both the sheriff’s office and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife determined no laws were broken, McCarty said.

“This is a nuisance problem kind of of her own making that she has to deal with,” he said. Video from the sheriff’s office shows raccoons milling around trees, and deputies who responded to the call observed 50 to 100 of them, he added.

Bridget Mire, a spokesperson with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said by email that under state law it is illegal to feed large carnivores, such as bears or cougars. While municipalities or counties may have local statutes forbidding the feeding of other wildlife, it is currently not against state law to do so, she said.

Regardless, the agency discourages people from feeding wildlife. Raccoons, for example, can carry diseases, and food can also attract predators such as coyotes and bears, according to Mire.

Mire said an agency wildlife conflict specialist has met with the woman, who has stopped feeding the critters.

“The raccoons appear to have started dispersing now that they are no longer being fed, and we are glad for a positive outcome to this case,” Mire wrote.

Poulsbo is about a 90-minute car and ferry ride northwest of Seattle.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida
More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and producing a series of tornadoes around...

1m ago

'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program
'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program

Andrew Bartucci is one of many parents grappling with the possibility that their childcare costs could soar in the new year after daycare operators warned upcoming funding changes could force many to pull...

1h ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

6h ago

Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village
Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village

Despite the numerous restaurants and a vibrant community, the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village is probably best known for its traffic woes, and it seems like they just can't catch a break. During...

2h ago

Top Stories

More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida
More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and producing a series of tornadoes around...

1m ago

'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program
'It's unsustainable': Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program

Andrew Bartucci is one of many parents grappling with the possibility that their childcare costs could soar in the new year after daycare operators warned upcoming funding changes could force many to pull...

1h ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

6h ago

Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village
Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village

Despite the numerous restaurants and a vibrant community, the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village is probably best known for its traffic woes, and it seems like they just can't catch a break. During...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits

A mostly sunnny day on Thursday with highs reaching only the mid-teens ahead of a warm-up on Friday.

2h ago

2:05
Privy Council Office testifies at foreign interference commission
Privy Council Office testifies at foreign interference commission

The Prime Minister's former National Security & Intelligence Advisor says CSIS may well have believed a foreign interference report would go the Prime Minister - but she says nobody else in the meeting on that report thought that.

1h ago

3:38
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida

Officials say the time to evacuate from Florida's Gulf Coast has come and gone. Leigh Waldman is in Tampa, where the life-threatening Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall.

1h ago

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.

11h ago

1:51
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton

A Canadian man and his family south of Tampa are preparing to hunker down for Hurricane Milton's landfall. Michelle Mackey reports on how they plan to stay safe and why he says evacuating is easier said than done. 

1h ago

More Videos