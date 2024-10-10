Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears

Air Canada pilots picket at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Aug. 27, 2024
Air Canada pilots picket at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Aug. 27, 2024. (Tony Fera/CityNews)

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2024 11:56 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 12:00 pm.

Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.

The Air Line Pilots Association says aviators voted 67 per cent in favour of the deal to ratify the agreement.

The deal grants the carrier’s 5,400 pilots a cumulative wage hike of nearly 42 per cent over four years.

The increase outstrips major gains won last year by pilots at the three biggest U.S. airlines, where pay bumps ranged between 34 and 40 per cent — though they started from a higher baseline.

Despite the big top-line figure, the fact that roughly one-third of the pilots voted to reject the agreement reveals a divide over issues such as scheduling, quality of life and a large pay gap between newer employees and more experienced flight crews.

Charlene Hudy, who chairs the union’s Air Canada contingent, says the deal helps restore what pilots have lost over the past two decades.

Top Stories

Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill
Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill

Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects...

1h ago

Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry
Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry

An Ontario business owner is calling out a provincial program set up to give rebates to businesses that make their facilities more energy efficient. Brantford Micro Grow is a locally owned independent...

Speakers Corner

39m ago

Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida; at least 4 dead
Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida; at least 4 dead

Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than 3 million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at...

48m ago

Toronto police identify suspect in double stabbing near Christie Pits
Toronto police identify suspect in double stabbing near Christie Pits

Toronto police have identified a suspect in a double stabbing near Christie Pits in late September and released a new, clearer image of the accused. Tony Lin, 27, of Toronto, is wanted for aggravated...

2h ago

