Biden tells Trump to ‘get a life, man’ and stop storm misinformation

President Joe Biden speaks and gives an update on the impact and the ongoing response to Hurricane Milton, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Josh Boak And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted October 10, 2024 2:51 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 3:14 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday publicly admonished Donald Trump, telling his predecessor to “get a life, man” and try to help people impacted by a pair of devastating hurricanes rather than spreading misinformation about the federal response.

Speaking at the White House on the government’s work to address Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Biden condemned the “reckless, irresponsible and relentless disinformation and outright lies that continue to flow.”

The White House, and Biden personally, have spent days decrying Trump for making false claims about the disaster response, including that federal funding is being diverted for use on people in the country illegally and that such assistance is capped at $750. The $750 is an immediate need disbursement, Biden explained, to cover urgent requirements like food, diapers and baby formula

“That $750 that they’re talking about, Mr. Trump and all those other people know it’s a lie to suggest that’s all they’re going to get,” Biden said. “It’s just bizarre. They got to stop this. They’re being so damn un-American with the way they’re talking about this stuff.”

Asked if he planned to speak with Trump to urge him to stop, Biden said he wouldn’t, but followed that with a message delivered directly into television cameras: “Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people.”

At one point Biden suggested that first responders trying to save lives have been subjected to “death penalties,” though it was unclear whether he meant to say “death threats.”

Josh Boak And Will Weissert, The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill
Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill

Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects...

1h ago

Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke
Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police say three officers have been injured after trying to stop vehicles that were reported stolen in Etobicoke. Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Silverstone Drive, west of...

1h ago

AGCO moves to suspend liquor licence of Boston Pizza in St. Catharines for violations that 'contributed' to fatal crash
AGCO moves to suspend liquor licence of Boston Pizza in St. Catharines for violations that 'contributed' to fatal crash

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it has moved to suspend the liquor licence of a Boston Pizza in St. Catharines after customers who were allegedly overserved at the location were...

2h ago

Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry
Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry

An Ontario business owner is calling out a provincial program set up to give rebates to businesses that make their facilities more energy efficient. Brantford Micro Grow is a locally owned independent...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Top Stories

Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill
Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill

Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects...

1h ago

Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke
Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police say three officers have been injured after trying to stop vehicles that were reported stolen in Etobicoke. Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Silverstone Drive, west of...

1h ago

AGCO moves to suspend liquor licence of Boston Pizza in St. Catharines for violations that 'contributed' to fatal crash
AGCO moves to suspend liquor licence of Boston Pizza in St. Catharines for violations that 'contributed' to fatal crash

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it has moved to suspend the liquor licence of a Boston Pizza in St. Catharines after customers who were allegedly overserved at the location were...

2h ago

Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry
Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry

An Ontario business owner is calling out a provincial program set up to give rebates to businesses that make their facilities more energy efficient. Brantford Micro Grow is a locally owned independent...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and multiple others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a pair of TTC buses early Wednesday morning. As Catalina Gillies reports, a bus operator is being praised for pulling the driver out of the car.

20h ago

2:17
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits

A mostly sunnny day on Thursday with highs reaching only the mid-teens ahead of a warm-up on Friday.

21h ago

2:20
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.

21h ago

4:54
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

21h ago

2:33
Progress Avenue Bridge disappeared in 72 hours
Progress Avenue Bridge disappeared in 72 hours

Metrolinx says material from the rubble of the old bridge will be reused for construction on site. David Zura finds out how the large structure was demolished so quickly and what other project this work supports.

21h ago

More Videos