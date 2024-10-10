AGCO moves to suspend liquor licence of Boston Pizza in St. Catharines for violations that ‘contributed’ to fatal crash

File photo of a Boston Pizza sign
File photo of a Boston Pizza sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 10, 2024 1:56 pm.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it has moved to suspend the liquor licence of a Boston Pizza in St. Catharines after customers who were allegedly overserved at the location were later involved in a fatal car crash.

In a release Thursday the AGCO says it issued a Notice of Proposal for a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension for the Boston Pizza at 333 Ontario St.

“Following a review, the AGCO has reason to believe the licence holder is responsible for several violations of the Liquor Licence and Control Act … contributing to a fatal vehicle crash,” the AGCO said.

The investigation found that on Dec. 17 and into Dec. 18, 2023, the establishment “permitted a number of patrons to become intoxicated and continued to be served alcohol even after demonstrating signs of intoxication.”

“The patrons left the premises by car and were subsequently involved in a single motor vehicle crash, which resulted in the tragic death of one passenger and injury to another.”

During the probe the AGCO identified the following violations:

• Contrary to section 32 of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, liquor was permitted to be sold or supplied to persons who were or appeared to be intoxicated.

• Contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act, regulation 746/21, subsection 43(1) the licensee permitted intoxication to occur on the licensed premises or in adjacent areas under the exclusive control of the licensee.

• Contrary to Interim Standard section 4.1, the licensee failed to ensure that persons involved in the sale and/or service of liquor held a valid certificate demonstrating the successful completion of a training course approved by the AGCO Board of Directors.

The Boston Pizza involved can appeal the suspension.

“The AGCO holds liquor licensees to high standards for the safe and responsible sale of alcohol,” the AGCO wrote.

“Liquor licence holders must ensure their customers are not served to intoxication or permit intoxication on their premises. It is the responsibility of all licensees to ensure their staff are properly trained to recognize the signs of intoxication.”

