Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating the circumstances of a 65-year-old man’s death at a home in Brampton.

Officers were called to the residence at Lord Simcoe Drive in the Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard area just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a medical complaint.

Police said a man was found dead at the scene. Investigators have yet to provide additional details, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services tells CityNews a 65-year-old man had no vital signs when EMS members arrived at the home. A second individual was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

EMS are calling it a criminal incident but couldn’t share information on the circumstances of the man’s death.