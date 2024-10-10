A man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to smuggle hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs through Calgary’s airport this summer.

Calgary police allege a man went to Calgary International Airport on July 2 to board a flight for Korea with a layover in Vancouver.

Police say the man checked luggage before the flight, which was flagged during screening by airport security.

Airport officials suspected his bags contained around 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and immediately called the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Calgary Police Service (CPS).

The man boarded his flight to Vancouver not knowing his luggage was held behind.

He was arrested by RCMP officers when he arrived at the Vancouver International Airport, but was released soon after because of “cross-jurisdictional investigative restrictions.”

“Our investigators continued to gather evidence, including working with the Public Prosecutions Service of Canada to obtain Canada-wide warrants for the man’s arrest,” reads a release from CPS.

On Oct. 3, the suspect was arrested again in Toronto and, on Wednesday, was brought back to Calgary.

Toronto resident Anthony Tang, 25, is facing charges for possessing, trafficking and exporting methamphetamine. He will appear in a Calgary courtroom on Friday.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.