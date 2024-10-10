Olive oil prices in Canada are coming down, for now

Konstantinos Markou, an olive grower, reveals the stump of an olive tree cut down by robbers, in Spata suburb, east of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Across the Mediterranean, warm winters, massive floods, and forest fires are hurting a tradition that has thrived for centuries. Olive oil production has been hammered by the effects of climate change, causing a surge in prices for southern Europe's healthy staple. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sonia Aslam

Posted October 10, 2024 10:32 am.

It’s one of the most popular grocery store items that’s likely sitting in your kitchen right now and after leaving Canadian customers with sticker shock, the price of olive oil is coming down, albeit slowly.

Statistics Canada says month over month, the cost per litre is getting cheaper. In July it was averaging $16.68 and in August it was listed at $16.40.

“Over the last year in the region of Canada, olive oil, one litre saw the largest increase in price at $3.51. Prices for olive oil, one litre, saw the largest per cent increase at 27.23 per cent,” StatCan explained.

University of Guelph food economist Michael von Massow tells 1130 NewsRadio that there was significant drought around the Mediterranean last year, but the region finally got some rain, which helped crops.

“Now, we’ve gone to a much more normal production year … in Greece, Spain, other countries had maybe not exceptional yields but yields that are much closer to normal. Simple supply and demand. As supply comes back up, we see prices come down.”

He says last year, Spain — the world’s largest producer of olive oil — saw its production drop by more than 60 per cent and we won’t know about next year’s crop for several months.

“We’ve seen small price decreases recently. I would expect that over the course of the fall, we’ll see olive oil prices come down substantially,” he said.

Von Massow is predicting it’ll drop by roughly $3, which isn’t quite to levels seen in 2023.

“It depends specifically on what kind of olive oil you’re buying, the quality, the quantity, but I don’t think we’ll get back down to the numbers we saw last year.”

Statistics Canada says in August 2023, one litre cost $12.89.

While it is good news that the price is coming down, von Massow is clear — it comes with a warning.

“It’s not to say that when we talk again in the spring or in a year from now we won’t be saying, ‘Well, it was dry in the Mediterranean again and we saw yields come down.’ My expectation is in this current climate environment that we will see greater variability,” he said.

“We’re much more likely to see big increases and then decreases where, if you look historically, we’ve seen bumps up and down in various years, but relatively consistent levels of food price inflation. I think we’re going to see much more variation going forward because this year Spain got enough rain. Next year might not get enough rain.

“That sort of variability is the reality for the food system going forward.”

Von Massow says climate change is making it harder to predict how the food supply will be affected because the swings in weather are sudden and often severe.

He adds this price drop is across the board and isn’t specific to whether you buy olive oil in liquid form or a spray can.

Von Massow says soybean and canola yields are also better than before, so prices for those oils and products should also be coming down.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill
Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill

Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects...

1h ago

Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry
Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry

An Ontario business owner is calling out a provincial program set up to give rebates to businesses that make their facilities more energy efficient. Brantford Micro Grow is a locally owned independent...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida; at least 4 dead
Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida; at least 4 dead

Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than 3 million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at...

51m ago

Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears
Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears

Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike. The Air Line Pilots Association says aviators voted 67 per cent in favour of...

58m ago

Top Stories

Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill
Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill

Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects...

1h ago

Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry
Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry

An Ontario business owner is calling out a provincial program set up to give rebates to businesses that make their facilities more energy efficient. Brantford Micro Grow is a locally owned independent...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida; at least 4 dead
Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida; at least 4 dead

Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than 3 million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at...

51m ago

Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears
Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears

Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike. The Air Line Pilots Association says aviators voted 67 per cent in favour of...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.

18h ago

4:54
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

18h ago

2:36
Ontario Line construction plans renew congestion concerns in Liberty Village
Ontario Line construction plans renew congestion concerns in Liberty Village

Just as the traffic woes in Liberty Village have begun to ease, a proposed plan by Metrolinx to drive up to 400 dump trucks through the area to support Ontario Line construction is threatening to derail any progress. Dilshad Burman reports.

17h ago

3:38
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida

Officials say the time to evacuate from Florida's Gulf Coast has come and gone. Leigh Waldman is in Tampa, where the life-threatening Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall.

16h ago

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.
More Videos